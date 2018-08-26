Mel B Says She’ll Soon Enter Rehab To Deal With PTSD, Alcohol And Sex Addictions

‘I am fully aware I am at a crisis point,’ the erstwhile Spice Girl revealed.

America’s Got Talent Judge Mel B has admitted to suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and will seek treatment for it next month after the reality show’s current season ends.

The 43-year-old went through a very stressful and public divorce in 2017 from her husband of 10 years, Stephen Belafonte. The father of one of her children, 6-year-old daughter Madison, was accused of being both emotionally and physically abusive towards her. Mel also claimed that her ex forced her to have sex with other women.

“The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” she told the Sun, revealing that she was diagnosed with PTSD on August 9 and has been undergoing EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing) therapy to help her deal with her issues.

“I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life from the death of my dad to my relationship with men.”

The Spice Girls’ Scary Spice, also a mom to 19-year-old Phoenix and 11-year-old Angel, went on to talk about how her recent battles in court with her ex-husband have left her “financially battered and at the mercy of the legal system,” and how she turned to alcohol to help numb her pain.

“Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel, but the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that,” she said.

To help her deal with the pain, she will enter a “proper therapy program” in the next few weeks.

“But it has to be in the U.K. because I am very, very British and I know that will work best for me,” Mel explained.

“I am still struggling. But if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD, and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do. I am speaking about this because this is a huge issue for so many people. I’m not perfect, and I have never pretended to be. But I am working on a better version of myself for my kids, for my family, and for all the people who have supported me in my life.”

In her interview with the Sun, Mel’s so-called pal, restaurateur Rusty Updegraff, shared some rather personal details about the entertainer’s struggles because she has gotten “crazier over the years” and he “cannot deal with it anymore.”

He claimed that Mel is “sex-crazed” and once slept with three men in one day. Over the past year, Updegraff said she even bedded 30-year-old trouble pop star Aaron Carter, who “was very nice, but it lasted about a week.”

He also alleges that she enjoys drinking tequila, beer, and wine, and once blacked out after consuming too much vodka.

“I know people will say it’s none of my business, but she won’t listen to anyone,” he told the Sun. “She is drinking every day that she isn’t working. Her sexual appetite is out of control…. I also worry about her spending. She gets paid a lot of money but just wastes it. She thinks she’s like the Kardashians.”