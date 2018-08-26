Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Tiny Bikini On Instagram

In addition to reports that she announced a Danity Kane reunion recently, American songstress Aubrey O’Day also represents fashion and lifestyle brands on Instagram. The “White Hot Lies” singer shared a sizzling picture to her Instagram profile today, displaying her dangerous curves in a tiny bikini to the delight of her fans.

Continuing her trend as a Fashion Nova influencer, the “DJT” singer posted an image of herself staring dreamily into the distance. In the picture, she wore a tiny, light colored satin look bikini, completing the look with high cut bottoms and a cleavage-baring top. She accessorized with gold necklaces. O’Day’s blonde locks fell in curly waves around her shoulders. Her makeup glowed with metallic gold shades on her eyes and a nude lip.

She captioned the sexy snap, “this here ain’t a scrimmage. fit, @fashionnova.”

In mere hours, the post received well over 12,000 likes from her 902,000 fans on the popular social media platform.

On her Instagram story, O’Day revealed that Danity Kane would perform at the DTLA Proud Festival today. Joining her are bandmates Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard.

Last week, Inquisitr reported that the songstress, who is set to release a new album sometime later this year with her band, Dumblonde, was to reunite with Danity Kane once again. The group — which formed on MTV’s show Making The Band — have broken up and reassembled multiple times.

Fans appeared receptive to the DK3 reunion, and those who want to see them have a great chance today at the DTLA Proud Festival. Their live performance will apparently consist of a mixture of work from Danity Kane, Dumblonde, and other songs from Richard’s solo career. According to O’Day, “you’re getting the best of all of our worlds, solo worlds, and group worlds.”

Of the reunion, O’Day said, “We have been through a journey of a lot of ups and downs but on any journey, ya know, it requires the people involved to not be willing to let go of each other and that’s what we’re on so, we’re super grateful to be back in each other’s lives. To have survived the last round and truly come together as sisters and do it for ourselves and also for the fans.”

O’Day also shared former President Barack Obama’s tribute to the late Senator John McCain — who passed away yesterday — on her Twitter account. She wrote “#RIP John McCain” and included a crying emoji.

On her Instagram story, the “Damaged” singer also shared a picture of a younger McCain, taken from years past during his military service. Across the top of the image she wrote, “John McCain embodied the fullness of the word, Dignified.”

Earlier this year, O’Day made headlines for her 2012 affair with the current president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. The pair met on Donald Trump’s reality TV show, The Celebrity Apprentice.