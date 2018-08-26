Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Tiny Bikini

Although she announced a Danity Kane reunion recently, Aubrey O’Day still represents brands on Instagram. The “White Hot Lies” singer displayed her dangerous curves in a tiny bikini, thrilling her fans.

Continuing her trend as a Fashion Nova influencer, the “DJT” singer posted an image of herself staring dreamily into the distance. In the picture, she wore a tiny light colored satin look bikini with high cut bottoms and a cleavage-baring top. She accessorized with gold necklaces. O’Day’s blonde locks fell in beachy waves around her shoulders. Her makeup glowed with metallic gold shades on her eyes and a nude lip.

She captioned the sexy snap, “this here ain’t a scrimmage. fit, @fashionnova.”

In mere hours the post received well over 12,000 likes from her 902,000 fans on the popular social media platform.

On her Instagram story, O’Day revealed that Danity Kane would perform at the DTLA Proud Festival today. Joining her are bandmates, Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard.

Last week, Inquisitr reported that the songstress, who is set to release a new album sometime later this year for her band Dumblonde, reunited with Danity Kane once again. The group, which formed on MTV’s show Making The Band, broke up and reassembled multiple times.

Fans appeared receptive to the DK3 reunion, and those who want to see them have a great chance today at the DTLA Proud Festival. Their live performances will consist of a mixture of Danity Kane, Dumblonde, and songs from Richard’s solo career. According to O’Day, “you’re getting the best of all of our worlds, solo worlds, and group worlds.”

Of the reunion, O’Day said, “We have been through a journey of a lot of ups and downs but on any journey, ya know, it requires the people involved to not be willing to let go of each other and that’s what we’re on so, we’re super grateful to be back in each other’s lives. To have survived the last round and truly come together as sisters and do it for ourselves and also for the fans.”

O’Day also shared former President Barak Obama’s tribute to the late Senator John McCain, who passed away yesterday, on her Twitter account. She wrote “#RIP John McCain” and included a crying emoji.

On her Instagram story, the “Damaged” singer also shared a picture of a younger McCain when he served. Across the top, she wrote, “John McCain embodied the fullness of the word, Dignified.”

Earlier this year, O’Day made headlines for her 2012 affair with now first son, Donald Trump Jr. The pair met on Donald Trump’s reality TV show, The Celebrity Apprentice.