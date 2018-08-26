Watch Boston Red Sox Vs Tampa Bay Rays Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, BoSox Look To Snap Losing Streak

Major League Baseball's best team so far, the Boston Red Sox, look to avoid equaling their longest losing streak of the 2018 season when they face the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The Red Sox have lost as many as three games in a row only two times in 2018. But the most recent three-game skid came just last week when Boston dropped a series finale at Fenway Park to Tampa Bay, then lost the first two of a four-game series to the Cleveland Indians. But after winning two in a row over the Indians, the Red Sox traveled south to Tampa Bay where they have now lost the first two games of their three-game set there, including a dismal performance on Saturday, as The Boston Globe reported, with the team’s MLB-leading offense managing only five hits and a single run in the 5-1 defeat.

Red Sox rookie Manager Alex Cora turns to righthander Nathan Eovaldi, facing his previous team, to stop the skid on Sunday — but Eovaldi has hit a skid of his own in his last three starts.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Boston Red Sox, looking to stop his team’s slump on Sunday. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Sunday day game in St. Petersburg, Florida, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 42,700-seat Tropicana Field or 12:10 p.m. Central Time, 10:10 a.m. Pacific, on Sunday, August 26.

After being acquired from the Rays on July 25, Eovaldi got off to a stellar start with the Red Sox, winning his first two outings — including a crucial game against the rival New York Yankees — while allowing no runs over his 15 innings of work, per BR. But since then, Eovaldi has seemingly collapsed, allowing 15 runs (nine earned) on 27 hits in only 13 innings over three starts.

The Red Sox bats face a tough assignment as the 69-61 Rays send 25-year-old left Blake Snell to the mound for his 25th start of the season. In his third season, Snell has emerged as the ace of Tampa Bay’s starting staff, posting a 15-5 record and 2.07 ERA, per BR. In fact, his Wins Above Replacement (WAR) figure of 5.3 places him third among all American League pitchers.

Tampa Bay Rays ace lefty Blake Snell will face the MLB-leading Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Al Bello / Getty Images

To watch the Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays live stream online from Tropicana Field, access the streaming video provided by Watch TBS, which can also be viewed on mobile devices by downloading the Watch TBS app. Watch TBS also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Sox-Rays showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

Fans who do not have cable or satellite login credentials and want to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays series finale stream live for free may sign up for a one-week trial of an “over the top” streaming TV packages, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the American League East matchup live stream for free.

Another way to watch the Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays series finale live stream for free is to use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV, where the online streaming subscription service of Major League Baseball is offering the Sox vs. Rays matchup as one its “Free Game of the Day” offerings — on a Sunday when every game is being offered for free by MLB.TV.

That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone — without a fee — though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required. The Sunday afternoon Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.