Kim Kardashian Not Going Crazy Over Kanye West’s Crush On Big Sister Kourtney, Per ‘Gossip Cop’

Does Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, have a crush on her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian? New rumors suggest that Kanye has been drooling over Kourtney, and that Kim is not happy about the situation.

However, according to an August 26 report by Gossip Cop, the rumors are simply unfounded. The outlet reveals that NW in Australia previously reported that Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, has a crush on her big sister, Kourtney, and that she is furious about the situation.

“One sister in particular who’s caught Ye’s eye — Kourtney! And needless to say, Kim is fuming over his [c]reepy [c]rush. Kanye hangs off Kourt’s every word and is always telling Kim how hot he thinks Kourt is,” an alleged source is quoted as saying.

“But it’s so not cool for Kim seeing her husband drooling over her big sister, especially when he’s not exactly subtle about it,” NW’s source allegedly stated, also adding that Kanye West hasn’t been able to take his eyes off of Kourtney Kardashian lately, and that he has been “texting” her “non-stop,” also making the bold claim that Kim and Kanye’s marriage is on “shaky ground.”

Other claims made by the outlet state that Kim Kardashian is “slightly worried” about Kanye’s alleged crush on Kourtney, and that her older sister could replace Kim as Kanye’s fashion muse after she was spotted at the Yeezy offices back in June.

However, GC claims that all signs are pointing to the report being totally bogus, and that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West themselves have already debunked it with their recent social media postings.

Over the weekend, Kanye even gifted Kim a brand new $240K neon Mercedes SUV, which she gushed over. He’s also been posting sexy photos of his wife to his Twitter account, seemingly proud of her toned physique.

While Kourtney Kardashian may not have the interest of Yeezy, she does have an admirer in Jeezy. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the rapper recently told TMZ that he thinks Kourtney is the hottest Kardashian sister, and that he would love for her to call him up so they could get together now that she’s single.

When Jeezy was asked by a cameraman if he was worried about Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy and former boyfriend, Scott Disick, getting mad about his advances, Jeezy said “I ain’t worried about no Scott. He better be worried about me though,” signing off the playful video by saying, “Kourtney, call me!”