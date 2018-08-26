Rita Ora Shows Off Incredible Backside In New ‘Ritarobics’ Video

British singer and actress Rita Ora, 27, showed off her incredible backside and fabulous dance moves in a new video.

The singer took it old school — donning a 1980s aerobics inspired outfit — during her headlining performance at G-A-Y at a London nightclub called Heaven. Ora wore a high cut pink leotard, which she topped off with a mustard yellow crop top for the performance. She also wore white sneakers and royal blue leg warmers. She left her blonde hair down in beachy waves, which she whipped around wildly while she energetically danced.

She posted a recap of the evening on her Instagram, with Ora captioning the video, “G-A-Y your a dream Manchester your next! #Ritarobics????????‍♂️????????‍♀️ shot by @iamkaj.”

The singer’s fantastic backup dancers also got into the 80s aerobics vibe, wearing neon colored lycra getups and tennis shoes, adding a certain flair to her spectacular on-stage performance at the intimate venue.

After her show in London, Ora plans to play in Manchester on Sunday evening. The “Girls” singer’s United Kingdom gigs come after she performed at the MTV Video Music Awards last week in New York City, joined by boyfriend Andrew Watt.

According to a Sun report, the “Hot Right Now” songstress cozied up to her ex-boyfriend, Tyrone Wood — son of Rolling Stones band member Ronnie Wood — recently. The pair dated briefly last year, though Ora has been linked with Watt for over a year now. She met up with her ex at The Abbey Tavern just after the RiZE Festival in Chelmsford, Essex.

A source said, “Rita arrived at about 7 pm and made a beeline for Tyrone. They were with friends but stood right next to each other and were giggling and whispering. There was undeniable chemistry between them, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. She and Tyrone kept ordering shots of tequila and stayed until the pub closed. Rita’s boyfriend wouldn’t have been impressed.”

Before the Video Music Awards, Ora and One Direction’s Liam Payne got close to each other too, according to The Daily Mail. While they never kissed, an eyewitness named Michal Jacobs said that their time together could have been construed as romantic. According to the fan, “She was in front of him, and his arms were wrapped around her. It definitely could have been something romantic, but they didn’t kiss or anything.”

After her performance, Ora showed clips of herself greeting fans in the United Kingdom, who she called “Ritabots” on her Instagram story. They seemed thrilled to have spent some time with the singer before she made her way to her next gig in Manchester.