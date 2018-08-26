Emma Watson To Replace Emma Stone in New Adaptation of ‘Little Women’

After a casting shake up, Emma Watson is now joining the cast of the remake of 'Little Women,' taking on the role that was slated to go to Emma Stone, who could not make a final commitment due to other obligations.

Many have been excited for a new adaptation of Little Women that is on the horizon and that is to be helmed by acclaimed director and writer Greta Gerwig. Fans are excited for this new remake, which is set to star the likes of Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, and Florence Pugh, though most are still in negotiation to star in the film.

Emma Stone was reportedly up for a role in the cast as well (with many speculating that she was set to star as March sister Meg). However, Variety reports that Emma Watson will now be stepping in for Stone. Apparently, no compromise could be found between Stone’s promotional obligations for her film The Favorite and the filming schedule of the new adaptation.

Watson is best known for her roles as Hermione in the Harry Potter film franchise and Belle in the live action remake of Disney classic Beauty and the Beast.

The novel, Little Women, was written by Louisa May Alcott in 1868 and followed the lives of the March family, comprised of four sisters, their mother, father, aunt, and neighbors as they experience the hardships of the Civil War. It has been adapted for both TV and film several times, most notably the 1994 film version and BBC mini-series that was released in 2017.

Writer/Director Greta Gerwig Vianney Le Caer / AP Images

Ronan and Chalamet both starred in Lady Bird, Gerwig’s smash hit debut film, as well, and they are rumored to be playing Jo and Laurie. Many assumed that Streep would be taking on the role of Mrs. March, but instead it seems that she will be taking on the role of Aunt March. This role should be meatier than it has been in past adaptations, making it fit for a star with the caliber of Streep. This is because Gerwig’s adaptation is set to focus more on the lives of the March sister’s once they have become adults. A major plot point in the original story that occurred once all the March sisters were adults was Aunt March’s decision of which sister to take on a grand trip to Europe with her.

Robin Swicord, who wrote the 1994 film version of Little Women and is producing Gerwig’s current remake, told The Cut, “Greta has a wonderfully associative, well-furnished mind. Her take on the novel more than convinced us that we could bring something new to the screen.”

Fans of the novel will be excited to see stars like Streep, Ronan, Chalamet, and Watson bring their favorite characters to life on the big screen when the film is released.