Rapper Jeezy Says Kourtney Kardashian Is The Hottest Kardashian Sister, Wants To Date Her

The rapper formerly known as Young Jeezy was stopped by paparazzi over the weekend, being asked on the spot about who he though was the hottest Kardashian. After seeing recent photos of Kourtney Kardashian, he revealed that he though she was the hottest, and then asked her to call him up.

According to an August 25 report by TMZ, Jeezy stated “wow” after seeing Kourtney Kardashian’s recent photos, and said “definitely Kourtney” when asked who the hottest Kardashian sister was. “Tell her to holler at me,” he added.

“I heard she’s single,” Jeezy revealed, adding he is also single. “Tell her to get at me. Tell her she need a real one,” the rapper said. When the camera man asked if Jeezy was worried about Scott Disick being mad, he replied, “I ain’t worried about no Scott. He better be worried about me though.” After being asked about his favorite football team, the Atlanta Falcons, Jeezy drives away from the cameraman and says, “Kourtney, call me.”

As many fans know, Kourtney Kardashian recently called it quits with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be the one who pulled the plug on the relationship with Bendjima after their relationship issues became too much for her to handle.

“Never met a Strong Person, with a Easy Past” Don’t Let em Box you in.. If you Agree drop ✊???? #TrustYaProcess #TM104 pic.twitter.com/6pkeavedUy — Sno (@Jeezy) August 13, 2018

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Kourtney is so tired of the drama with Younes that she has even blocked his number so that she wouldn’t have to have any contact with him.

“Kourtney doesn’t want anything to do with Younes anymore, she’s blocked his number and she doesn’t want to talk to him or text with him, she’s totally over it and he doesn’t feature in her future at all. Right now Kourtney is focusing on herself, her children, and repairing the relationship with her sisters which has definitely suffered over the past few months. Kourtney is actually feeling great right now, she’s in the best shape of her life, she feels like she really has her head together, and she’s really excited about the future,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, People Magazine claims that Kourtney Kardashian is doing “great” following her split with Younes Bendjima, and that she is now focusing on herself and her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — whom she shares with Scott Disick.

According to the Inquisitr, Kourtney is currently in Cabo vacationing with some of her closest gal pals. She has been showing off her toned bikini body, and it seems everyone, including Jeezy, is taking notice of how good she looks.