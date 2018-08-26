‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Astrid Loch Breaks Down Over Kevin Wendt’s Confusing Proposal

Ashley Iaconett's ex wants his 'Bachelor in Paradise' bae to date other guys.

Looks like there’s trouble in paradise!

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, whose relationship on ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise has been going strong since early on, seem to be at a romantic crossroads. Entertainment Tonight posted a new sneak peek clip from the ABC reality show which shows The Bachelorette Canada star Kevin Wendt giving his lady a bizarre proposal — and not one of the engagement kind.

Instead of proposing marriage, Kevin tells Astrid that she should test the waters with some other guys. In the clip, Kevin tells The Bachelor alum he has enjoyed spending time with her and that he feels that it could turn into a lifelong relationship. But then he drops a bomb on her.

“I’m really enjoying these past seven days with you. I feel like seven days could turn into 70 years, except I kind of want you to go on a date with another guy.”

Kevin goes on to explain the reasoning behind his request, but it doesn’t go over well with Astrid, especially since he has just recently asked her to be his girlfriend.

“Every guy that comes in here knows there’s a big ‘X’ across you, like, ‘She’s taken.’ It doesn’t really push my boundaries. Like, in the real world, babe, especially after something like this show, we’re both going to be pushed that way, because that’s how it is. I kind of wish you went on four dates before I got here, so I could walk in and you’d be like, ‘That’s my man.’ I can’t explain it any other way.”

A visibly upset Astrid Loch, who was a previous contestant on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, runs off to clear her head. Astrid clearly doesn’t understand Kevin’s logic of asking her to be his girlfriend and now telling her to go on dates with other people so he can “miss” her.

“I can’t form a sentence. I need, like, 20 minutes to calm down.”

While Astrid appears blindsided, it’s not all that surmising that Kevin Wendt sounds like he wants to put the brakes on their speedy relationship. On the Bachelor in Paradise premiere, Wendt revealed that he fell in love with Ashley Iaconetti when they were on The Bachelor: Winter Games earlier this year and that he was hurt by her when she left him for her longtime crush, Jared Haibon.

“When Ashley and I left Winter Games, I knew I wanted to marry her one day,” Kevin said on the Paradise premiere. “And then all of the sudden, Jared flips the switch, and now he wants to be with her. I did try to make it work, but if you kiss another guy while you’re dating someone else, it’s cheating in my book. That really hurt me.”

Now it sounds like Kevin wants his Bachelor in Paradise girlfriend to date other guys, but it’s not clear whether — should Astrid kiss one — he would consider that to be cheating.

Incidentally, Ashley Iaconetti told Entertainment Tonight that she spoke to Kevin Wendt privately before going public with the news of her romance with Jared, and that he was “very nice about it, totally understanding and supportive.”

You can see Astrid and Kevin’s surprising conversation in the Bachelor in Paradise video below.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.