Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her New Wigs After Kanye West Gives Her $240K Neon Green Mercedes SUV

Kim Kardashian is showing off her new hair to match her new ride. The reality TV star was recently gifted a brand new neon hued Mercedes SUV by her husband, Kanye West, and she needed to get some new wigs to match her “whip.”

According to an August 26 report by The Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian showed off her brand new SUV via Instagram over the weekend, calling it the truck of her dreams, and revealing that her sister — Kylie Jenner — had a matching neon orange one just like it.

Later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture of six different wigs with the caption, “New hair to match the whip.” As fans may remember, last week when Kim and Kanye spent time in Miami with friends and family, they were in town for the wedding of their friend — rapper 2 Chainz.

During their time in Miami, Kim drove two different neon Mercedes SUV’s and matched her outfits and her hair to each respective vehicle. She loved the rides so much that Kanye decided to buy her one of her own, meaning that she needed some new wigs to match.

Kim Kardashian and the rest of her sisters have been on a big neon kick all summer. The trend has been seen on Kim as she has sported neon casual apparel, evening gowns, wigs, bathing suits, and vehicles all summer long.

Kim’s new SUV is big enough to support her family, which includes three children — daughter North, son Saint, and baby girl, Chicago. However, the family could be getting bigger in the near future.

According to a report by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are allegedly considering having baby number four via surrogacy. The couple welcomed their third child, Chicago, via a surrogate back in January — after doctors told Kim it would be too dangerous for her to get pregnant again.

Rumors have been flying that the couple known has “Kimye” have only one more embryo left, which is male, and that they are weighing their options about when and if to try to have one more child together.

Sources previously told People Magazine that the couple have been talking about expanding their family, but nothing is set in stone. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian reportedly would like to use the same surrogate that gave birth to Chicago, if that is possible.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure. Chicago is still little, and they have time. They don’t seem to be in a huge rush. They would use the same surrogate if she agrees to help them again. Kim can’t say enough kind words about the surrogate,” the source stated.