Celebrities Pay Tribute To Senator John McCain’s Passing On Social Media

After the senator lost his battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, there came an outpouring of sorrow and respect from celebrities, politicians, and others across the internet.

Arizona Senator John McCain has lost his battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer at the age of 81. His passing came shortly after an announcement that he was stopping treatment. He left behind a complicated legacy with myriad identities. Considered a maverick — both in the field and in politics — Inquistr has recently reported about how his death has fueled his complex legacy.

Despite the complexities his role in American history has presented, it is almost universally recognized that McCain had a deep and abiding love for his country.

Now, stars, politicians, and celebrities alike have been paying tribute to this polarizing figure across the internet. Putting politics aside, they have come together in order to pay their respects.

One such figure was Kelly Ripa, the co-host of the syndicated morning talk show, Live! with Kelly and Ryan. The Hollywood Reporter had named her one of the “Most Powerful People in Media” in 2013. She has recently posted a touching tribute to McCain on Instagram.

American actress — and one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Lisa Rinna posted this tribute to McCain’s passing as well, referencing his time as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

Thank you. ????????❤️ A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Aug 25, 2018 at 6:50pm PDT

Famed Actress Whoopi Goldberg, who co-hosted The View with Senator McCain’s daughter, Meghan, also tweeted about the Senator’s passing.

Senator John McCain passed today, all i can think about..he never stopped trying to do his best. What an honor it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter & my friend @MeghanMcCain…from all my family, much love — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 26, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel, notable comedian, writer, and host of late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! — a host who often delves into politics on his show — also paid his respects to the late senator.

America lost a real hero today. Condolences to @cindymccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain’s sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 26, 2018

Even legendary horror writer Stephen King paid tribute to Senator John McCain, sharing what he felt to be the senator’s finest moment. He described a moment from McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign where McCain stood up for Obama against a racist voter, even though Obama was his rival.

“I can’t trust Obama. I have read about him, and he’s not, um, he’s an Arab,” a woman told McCain at a town hall meeting in Lakeville, Minnesota.

McCain defended Obama, saying “No, ma’m. He’s a decent family man [and] citizen that just I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about. He’s not [an Arab].”

John McCain's finest moment (for me) came in 2008, when a woman at a rally referred to Obama as an Arab. "No, ma'am," McCain replied. "He's a decent family man, a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with." That's manning up. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018

Former President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, also released a joint statement about McCain’s passing on Twitter. McCain even requested Obama be one of a select few to perform a eulogy at his funeral.

Information will be updated on johnmccain.com, his former campaign website, regarding his funeral and memorial arrangements.