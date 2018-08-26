Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy In Neon Pink Bikini During Girls Trip To Mexico

Kourtney Kardashian continues to show off her bikini body in Mexico. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted wearing a neon bathing suit while vacationing with friends in Cabo this week.

According to an August 26 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed showing off her flat tummy and toned abs in a neon pink bikini while in Mexico with her gal pals for an end of summer vacation.

Kardashian had some fun in the sun as she wore the skimpy bikini — as well as a pair of fashionable sunglasses to complete the look — on the beach. Kourtney also wore her dark hair back in a classic ponytail. The mother-of-three shared a video of herself wearing the neon bikini, sharing the pool with friends, as she relaxed on a floating lounge chair.

After spending some time at the pool, Kourtney Kardashian was seen slipping into a pair of denim shorts that she paired with an off the shoulder crop-top in a semi-transparent white. Kourtney Kardashian wore the outfit over her bikini, the triangle top of the two piece being easily seen through her sheer shirt. Kardashian’s fingernail polish matched her bright bathing suit as she donned a pair of casual and comfortable slides on her feet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend — Scott Disick — is also currently vacationing in Mexico with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie. Scott and Sofia headed to Punta Mita to stay at the beach-side estate of Kardashian family friend, Joe Francis. This is the same locale that Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons met up with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at in order to forge a romantic getaway last week.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were vacationing in Mexico to celebrate Richie’s 20th birthday. Scott also brought along the three children he shares with Kourtney Kardashian — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Meanwhile, Sofia is allegedly hoping that Scott will get down on one knee and pop the question during their Mexican vacation. Sources previously told Hollywood Life that Richie has been hinting about wanting a diamond ring, and would love to get engaged for her birthday.

“Nothing would make Sofia Richie happier than getting an engagement ring from Scott for her birthday. Sofia is madly in love with him and really wants a huge ring to wear around and show off to all her friends that her and Scott are serious,” one source stated.

“She has been dropping plenty of hints in the last few weeks, and made it clear to Scott that they can have a long engagement. She is not even worried about getting married. She just wants that big diamond on her finger,” the source added.