‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers For August 27-31: Stress Overwhelms Victoria As Rey Closes In

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 27 through 31 bring significant changes and extreme worry to Genoa City.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) confronts Billy (Jason Thompson) about Summer (Hunter King), according to She Knows Soaps. Phyllis demands answers — and for once — Billy has them. Billy neglected to tell Phyllis about Summer because he wanted to help protect their relationship, and he felt he could handle it himself.

Billy comes up with a solution, though. He and Phyllis will move out of Summer’s residence. Of course, they’ll be moving into the Abbott mansion, which could pose some issues — especially considering that the last time Phyllis lived there, she was married to Jack (Peter Bergman).

Meanwhile, the stress of keeping a scandalous secret about J.T. is getting to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She’s thrown herself into her work at Newman, but it’s not enough to keep the demons at bay. She’s really starting to feel the physical effects of her worry. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tries to get her some help, but Victoria refuses, continuing in an effort to do things her way. Victoria ends up doing damage control before the week is out.

Also, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) tells Sharon (Sharon Case) that he’s in Genoa City because of J.T. Hellstrom. Uh oh. Now — what will the four women do? That news doesn’t help Victoria’s stress at all. If she’s not careful, Victoria may end up revealing too much. However, it could end up being Phyllis, Sharon, or Nikki who finally spills the beans. It seems like it’s just a matter of time before the truth gets out.

Speaking of the truth, Kyle (Michael Mealor) figures out the truth about Billy’s creative accounting at Jabot. He gives Ashley (Eileen Davidson) the details. Instead of confronting him immediately, they decide to give him some more rope to hang himself with. Billy is embezzling, and that could end up being the thing that knocks him out of his job as CEO of the family business.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) gets advice from an unexpected person — Victor (Eric Braeden). With Lily (Christel Khalil) facing jail time, he holds the key to her forgiveness, but he misses Hilary and his baby too much to consider having compassion for his sister. Devon ends up on his own by week’s end, which isn’t much of a change, considering. Lastly, Cane (Daniel Goddard) makes a promise, but will he actually be able to keep it?

