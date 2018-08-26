Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her New Body As She Eats Cupcake In Sparkly Bikini Top In Latest Instagram Post

The TV star is proud of her recent weight loss

Kim Kardashian proves she indeed can have it all in her latest Instagram post.

The mom of three took to the popular social media platform to share a fun photo of herself eating a cupcake in a stunning sparkly silver bikini. In the snap, she’s wearing her hair in a high ponytail and light-toned makeup that compliments her shiny bikini top.

“Cupcake Kimmy,” she wrote in the caption.

The brunette bombshell has recently opened up her recent weight loss, admitting she is proud of her new figure. According to People, Kardashian has lost 20 pounds in recent months thanks to intense weightlifting workouts and a portion-controlled diet. Through hard work and discipline, the mom of three went from weighing 140 pounds to about 116, she told the publication.

Cupcake Kimmy A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 25, 2018 at 6:17pm PDT

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good,” she continued. “I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” she said.

The 37-year-old seems happy, as evidenced by her Instagram posts as of late. Some of her 116 million fans love her new shape and consistently take to her comment section to ask how she’s done it.

“I love how she can eat a cupcake without caring, but I eat half of one and I wake up with 7 pimples & I’ve gained 10 pounds,” one commenter wrote.

However, many others disagree that she needed to lose any weight at all, with some even accusing the socialite of having an eating disorder.

“Do you think she ate this or spit it out right after the photo?” one user wrote. Another added that her “ribs look disgusting.”

Kardashian, who has struggled with weight all her life, attributes sticking to a healthy, portion-controlled diet and engaging in regular weightlifting workouts to body transformation. She urged her fans to stay consistent with their fitness regimen, and they will see results just like she did.

“I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will,” Kim gushed. “I love it!”

Kardashian’s photo appears to have been taken by Marcus Hyde, a Los Angeles-based photographer who has worked with Kardashian on several occasions, including the viral topless ramen photo. The photographer’s Instagram feed includes several recent photos of the brunette in his characteristic artsy and provocative style.

???? nudels A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 6, 2018 at 9:31am PST

But not everyone is a fan. One user commented on Kardashian’s cupcake post that she misses the old, sharp-resolution photos of Kim.

“Marcus Hyde is the worst thing that happened to kim’s pictures. I know his pictures have their own vibe but the vibe is dull and washed out. Love you kimmy (heart emoji) I hope u go back to d normal and sharp resolution pictures.”