John McCain’s Death Fuels Debate About His Complex Legacy

Senator John McCain has died, after a year-long battle with brain cancer. He was 81. The New York Times first reported on McCain’s death, describing the late Republican senator as a “war hero.”

Since then, as The Hill reported, all living presidents honored McCain. Trump shared his condolences via Twitter, Michelle and Barack Obama issued a joint statement, George W. Bush honored the senator by calling him “a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order,” Bill and Hillary Clinton described McCain as a hero, and Jimmy Carter called him a “true patriot,” and a “man of honor.”

With news of McCain’s death hitting the headlines worldwide, a tidal wave of tributes, op-eds, obituaries flooded social networking websites.

One piece stands out. Penned by Tim Dickinson for the Rolling Stone, “John McCain, Legendary Republican Senator, Dead at 81,” is a meditation on McCain’s complex legacy. The son and grandson of Navy admirals, McCain was taken prisoner during the Vietnam war. Shortly after his return to the U.S., he entered politics, embarking on a journey in the political arena: a controversial journey that would span over nearly four decades.

On his homecoming, in May 1973, McCain authored a first-person account of his captivity for U.S. News and World Report. In the piece, McCain repeatedly refers to the Vietnamese as “gooks,” while expressing praise for President Nixon’s bombing of Cambodia.

It is McCain’s praise of Nixon, according to the Rolling Stone, that was responsible for his subsequent ubiquitous presence in American right-wing circles. That, and his opposition to the creation of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

McCain ran for president twice: in 2000, he challenged George W. Bush, and in 2008, he challenged Barack Obama. He briefly stood up for the environment, then, in 2008, campaigned on a platform personified by the infamous “Drill, Baby, Drill!” slogan, the Rolling Stone noted.

Around the same time, McCain fully embraced neoconservatism, singing: “Bomb, Bomb, Bomb; Bomb, Bomb Iran,” and said he would be fine if American troops stayed in Iraq for “a hundred years.”

According to Dickinson, McCain was a political chameleon, whose defining legacy will be the selection of Sarah Palin as running mate. This, Dickinson added, “opened a Pandora’s Box of right-wing populism, energizing the nascent Tea Party and presaging the triumph of Donald Trump.”

“Up to and including his final year in office, McCain’s bold declarations of principle were often later reversed, or quietly abandoned.”

McCain’s maverick reputation, reputation of a man willing to put country over party, and many of his maverick moments were, in fact, fueled by “less-noble motivations – of pique or public relations,” the Rolling Stone concluded.

Senator John McCain’s career-long opposition to torture is, perhaps, what he will be remembered for, according to Vox, but although McCain was a “strong moral voice against torture, his willingness to compromise his principles tarnished that legacy.”