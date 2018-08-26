Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Messages To Instagram Amid Family Feud, Tristan Thompson Cheating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian spent the weekend sharing cryptic messages to her Instagram account, and fans can’t help but wonder who the messages are directed towards.

According to an August 25 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to post several messages amid an ongoing feud between her sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian wages on, and as her baby daddy has been rumored to be cheating on her again.

“Just because you did something wrong in the past doesn’t mean you can’t advocate against it now. It doesn’t make you a hypocrite, you grew. Don’t let people invalidate your current mindset … Growth. A concept. Embrace it,” Khloe posted via her Instagram story on Friday, leaving fans wondering if the messages was meant for Kourtney and/or Kim.

As many fans know, both Kim and Khloe Kardashian have been at war with Kourtney Kardashian. The sisters have been calling each other out for multiple things, but Kourt’s attitude and behavior has caused a lot of stress in the family, as documented by Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras.

However, some believe that the message could have also been directed at fans amid rumors that Tristan Thompson could possibly be cheating on Khloe Kardashian again.

As fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other woman surfaced online only days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson was recently spotted out in Toronto with his former teammate, LeBron James, and the two men were having dinner with three mystery woman.

Rumors began to fly that Tristan may have been wining and dining the ladies and being unfaithful to Khloe yet again. However, sources have told People Magazine that Thompson has really “stepped up” in the months following his shocking cheating scandal, and that he is trying to earn Kardashian’s full love and trust back after his betrayal.

“Tristan is still in L.A. and has really stepped up. Tristan initially resisted therapy but has realized how important it is for Khloe. He is finally realizing how much he hurt Khloe. He wants Khloe to be happy with him, so he is really trying to be the best person that he can be,” an insider told the magazine.

It is currently unclear who, if anyone, Khloe Kardashian was hinting at in her recent Instagram posts. However, it seems that something was weighing on her mind.