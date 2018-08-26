Watch Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Buffalo Bills Live Stream: NFL Preseason Week 3, Start Time, Watch Online

The Buffalo Bills reportedly plan to give rookie quarterback Josh Allen a start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week Three NFL Preaseason game.

The Buffalo Bills followed up their first playoff appearance since 1999 by jettisoning quarterback Tyrod Taylor and selecting Wyoming signal-caller Josh Allen with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and on Sunday, the Bills plan to give Allen his first starting assignment of the 2018 preseason, according to an ESPN report, when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week Three game that will live stream from New Era Field.

Allen will be the third Bills quarterback to start a game this preseason as second-year QB Nathan Peterman got the nod in Buffalo’s preseason opener, while projected first-stringer A.J. McCarron — who signed as a free agent, per SB Nation, with Buffalo after four seasons seeing little action as the backup to Bengals starter Andy Dalton — started the second game.

But the former Alabama quarterback injured his throwing shoulder in Week Two, and was able only to perform limited activities in practice, according to The Sporting News, leaving second-year Head Coach Sean McDermott with a dilemma.

But McDermott said that even the injury to McCarron did not change his plans to continue a three-way competition for the starter’s job. Allen has played about two full quarters so far in the preseason, completing 18 of 32 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen gets the start for Buffalo against the Bengals. Joe Robbins / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills NFL preseason week three game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 72,000-seat New Era Field in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday, August 26. In the Pacific Time Zone that start time will be 1 p.m.

The two teams will be forever connected, at least in the minds and hearts of Bills fans, after Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton finished out the 2017 season by hitting receiver Tyler Boys with a 49-yard touchdown pass, as The Dayton Daily News recounted, to defeat the Baltimore Ravens and secure a playoff berth for the Bills.

Buffalo fans were so grateful that they donated a total of $550,000 to the two players’ charitable foundations. Watch a preview of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills NFL preseason week three game courtesy of the NFL Network, in the video below.

