Taylor Swift Brings Tim McGraw And Faith Hill On Stage To Sing ‘Tim McGraw’ During Nashville Concert

Taylor Swift’s tour took her to Nashville on Saturday night, where she gave fans in attendance a very special treat.

According to an August 25 report by Billboard, Taylor Swift sat down at her piano to sing one of her very first songs, a ballad that holds a special place in her heart, “Tim McGraw,” which is a song about lost love.

During the song, Taylor actually brought out Tim McGraw, along with his wife, singer Faith Hill, to sing the song with her.

“When you think Tim McGraw,” Swift sang pointing to McGraw, who was standing at her left, “I hope you think my favorite song.”

Fans went wild over Taylor Swift’s surprise Tim McGraw and Faith Hill appearance, and immediately began to post photos and videos from the special moment to their social media accounts. The appearance was such a hit that Tim McGraw’s name began to trend on Twitter.

During the middle of the concert, Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment with her fans, revealing that she is “grateful” everyday for all of the things she has learned in the city of Nashville.

“Every single thing that I do I’ve learned in Nashville, and I’m so incredibly grateful,” she chimed.

Taylor singing with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! #repTourNashville pic.twitter.com/RWwRxRl6Hy — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftLAMedia) August 26, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Taylor Swift is in a very good place in her life at the moment. The singer is enjoying huge success in both her career and her personal life.

Sources previously told People Magazine that Taylor couldn’t be happier with how her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn is progressing, and that she is striving to keep the relationship more private than she has in the past with her former boyfriends, such as Taylor Lautner, Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, and Tom Hiddleston.

“She still wants to keep her relationship quiet, and so far it’s been working. She loves dating Joe. She is still super happy and excited about her tour. [She] is also happy to be back in the U.S. with shows for her U.S. fans,” an insider revealed of Swift’s current state of mind.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise. Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s fans are over the moon by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s surprise appearance at her concert on Saturday, and can’t wait to see if she’ll bring any other celebrity pals on stage in the coming weeks.