‘American Horror Story’ Spoilers: Connie Britton And Dylan McDermott Return For ‘Apocalypse,’ Per ‘EW’

American Horror Story fans will be seeing Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott return for Season 8’s Apocalypse when the new season debuts next month.

According to an August 25 report by Entertainment Weekly, American Horror Story: Apocalypse will feature both Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott, who played the characters of Vivien and Ben Harmon in Season 1’s Murder House.

As many AHS fans already know, Season 8’s Apocalypse will be a crossover season between Murder House and Season 3’s Coven. This means that a lot of former characters will return to the mix, including two of Taissa Farminga’s characters, Violet Harmon and Zoe Benson.

Vivien and Ben Harmon haven’t been seen since Murder House, when they, along with their teenage daughter, Violet, and one of their twins, died in the house where ghosts walk the halls. American Horror Story fans know that the ghosts are trapped in the house at all times, expect for Halloween. During the spooky holiday, they are free to roam around as they please, which could be one of the reasons that fans see the couple in Apocalypse.

The other reason is likely because the child that Vivien and Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) conceived together has grown up to become the Antichrist. Apocalypse will center around the character named Michael, last seen during Season 8. The child is all grown up now, and will likely be causing major problems for the characters.

Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott’s return to American Horror Story was revealed by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, who posted a photo to Instagram of the actors reunited with the caption, “Connie and Dylan. The Harmon’s in their forever AHS home…Murder House.”

In addition, Jessica Lange, who appeared in both Murder House and Coven, will also be returning to reprise her role as Constance Langdon, the woman who raised the Antichrist child, Michael, after the Harmons’ shocking death in Season 1.

Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, and Gabourey Sidibe will also be returning to the series for Apocalypse. In addition, Joan Collins has also been added to the cast to play the grandmother to Evan Peters’ new character.

Sarah Paulson, who has starred in every season of American Horror Story, has also revealed that she will be playing duel roles during Season 8, which could include her Murder House character, Billie Dean Howard, whom she also reprised for Season 5’s Hotel, or Coven‘s Cordelia Goode.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to debut on FX on September 12.