Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Poses Nude In Latest Instagram Photo

Candice Swanepoel posed nude in her latest Instagram photo taken by David Bellemere.

Candice Swanepoel wowed her fans on Instagram when she shared a nude photo of herself. She looked straight at the camera, as she positioned her arms strategically to censor the picture for social media’s sake. Her left hand is covering one side of her face, while her right hand rests by her temple. She wore some smoky eye makeup, and looks like she just emerged from the water. Candice gave props to David Bellemere for taking the photo. Her fans couldn’t get enough, telling her how perfect she looked, others saying simply that the pic is “fabulous.”

The Victoria’s Secret model just gave birth to a baby boy a little over two months ago, on June 19, according to the Daily Mail. This means that she and her husband, Hermann Nicoli, now have two kids together. Their other son, Anaca, was born in late 2016.

And as a new mom, Candice didn’t shy away from posting a breastfeeding photo to support other moms and to share with her fans her views on the subject. She went into great detail about all of the positive benefits of breastfeeding, including a better bond with your baby and helping the uterus to go back to its original size. Candice also advised moms to eat well and stay hydrated while breastfeeding, since it can burn 600 calories a day, but also mentioned that “From breastfeeding alone you may lose a pound of pregnancy weight every week.”

While Candice is a highly-paid model, even she got fat-shamed when she graced the catwalk 12 days after giving birth, detailed the Daily Mail. But that didn’t stop her from feeling positive about herself.

“This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it… check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days.”

And regardless of what trolls had to say online, Candice really looked great right after she gave birth. She was spotted in a low-cut one-piece at the beach, where she looked to be pretty toned and fit, even though it had been just over a month since her second son was born, reported the Daily Mail.

Candice is also busy with her eco-conscious swimwear called Tropic of C, which she launched in February. The collection is based on the concept of the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn. The website says that “Just as the tides ceaselessly follow the cycle of the moon and stars, here, the summer never ends.”