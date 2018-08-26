Kourtney Kardashian’s Vacation Workout Was So Intense That It Made Her BFF Steph Shepherd Throw Up

Kourtney Kardashian is currently vacationing in Mexico with her girlfriends. However, she’s not losing sight of her health and fitness. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to be continuing her workouts despite the fact that she’s on vacation with her girls.

According to an August 25 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and her BFF, Steph Shepherd, had an intense workout in Cabo on Saturday. The two women posted clips from their workout session via their social media accounts, and they reportedly exercised so hard that Steph threw up.

In the videos, Kourtney is seen wearing a neon spandex bodysuit, a trend that Kim Kardashian has been rocking hard over the past few weeks. Kourt and Steph both donned dark sunglasses as they stepped outside to handle ropes.

“Steph Shep threw up after this,” Kourtney Kardashian revealed via Instagram. “If you haven’t heard, I threw up after this,” Steph captioned her own video of the workout.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney, Steph, and a few other gal pals are currently vacationing in Cabo. The girls trip comes just days after Kardashian’s split with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, was announced. Kourt is seemingly leaning on her best friends to help her get through the breakup.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only member of her family who is having some fun in the sun in Mexico. Kourt’s former boyfriend and baby daddy, Scott Disick, is also in Mexico for a romantic getaway with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

date night ???? A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Dec 9, 2016 at 7:51pm PST

Scott and Sofia are currently staying at Joe Francis’ beach house in Punta Mita, the very same location where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons for vacation just last week. The pair are celebrating Sofia’s 20th birthday, which was on Friday. Disick and Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, are also tagging along with their father for the trip.

Hollywood Life reports that Sofia Richie is hoping that Scott Disick will get down on one knee and pop the question during the vacation, and is allegedly keeping her fingers crossed that he gifts her a diamond ring for her special day.

“Nothing would make Sofia Richie happier than getting an engagement ring from Scott for her birthday. Sofia is madly in love with him and really wants a huge ring to wear around and show off to all her friends that her and Scott are serious,” one source stated.

“She has been dropping plenty of hints in the last few weeks, and made it clear to Scott that they can have a long engagement. She is not even worried about getting married. She just wants that big diamond on her finger,” the source added.