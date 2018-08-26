Watch Inter Milan Vs. Torino Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Italy Serie A Match Online

Inter Milan got off to a poor start in the 2018-2019 Serie A season, but hope to get back on track when they host Torino at the San Siro on Sunday.

Last season’s Serie A fourth-place finishers, Inter Milan, went out and made four major summer signings in hopes of boosting their chances of challenging Juventus for the scudetto in the new campaign. The legendary Italian club ran headlong into a spirited Sassuolo side last week, as ESPN reported, suffering a shocking 1-0 defeat in their opening match. Now Inter looks to regain its footing in the club’s first home contest of the season as they host Torino in a game that will live stream from the San Siro on Sunday.

“I am sorry for the embarrassment caused in the Inter world,” Inter Manager Luciano Spalletti said on Saturday, according to Sempre Inter. “We left out some certainties that we had acquired last season with a lot of difficulty. We acquired this behavior in order to play in the Champions League this year. The defects reappeared and this bothers me.”

Torino, who placed ninth on the 2017-2018 Serie A table, also opened their current campaign with a 1-0 defeat, this one at the hands of AS Roma. Torino’s Iago Falque appeared to have scored first, only to have the goal ruled out by the new video assisted refereeing system. Eden Dzeko scored an 89th-minute winner for Roma. Now the Turin club will take another shot at a giant-killing on Sunday.

Inter Milan absorbed a humbling 1-0 defeat to mis-table Sassuolo last week. Giuseppe Bellini / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A clash pitting last season’s fourth-place finisher Inter Milan against visiting Torino, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, August 26. In the United Kingdom that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Belgian “enforcer” Radja Nainggolan, acquired from Roma over the summer, is expected to see his first action in an Internazionale shirt on Sunday, though he will likely start on the bench as he continues to recover from injury, according to SB Nation. His physical play and hard-as-nails attitude should give a boost to Inter as they try to earn their first three points.

“I have fought for everything I have obtained. Even in kickabouts with my friends I want to win,” Nainggolan said.

Watch a preview of the Inter Milan vs. Torino match, with Inter Manager Luciano Spalletti, in the video below

To watch a free live stream of the Inter Milan vs. Torino Italy Serie A clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Inter vs. Toro showdown at no charge.

In the United Kingdom the live stream all be carried on Facebook by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Inter Milan vs. Torino Italy Serie A opener will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the San Siro showdown.