Sofia Richie Slips Into A Bikini To Celebrate Her Birthday In Mexico With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is leaving her teenage years behind year as she celebrates her 20th birthday in style with boyfriend, Scott Disick, 35.

According to an August 25 report by the Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was spotted sporting a bikini as she had some fun in the sun with Scott Disick during their romantic vacation in Mexico this weekend.

Sofia, the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, showed off her toned abs and flat tummy as she donned a brown bandeau bikini and dark sunglasses by the pool. Richie and Disick are currently staying at Casa Aramare, the beachside estate owned by Girls Gone Wild creator, and Kardashian family friend, Joe Francis, in Punta Mita.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are also joined by a female friend and Scott’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whose mother is Kourtney Kardashian. On Friday night, the pair were entertained by a mariachi band, which Richie shared via her Instagram story.

Scott and Sofia also visited the Marietas Islands during their trip, where they went snorkeling and spent time on the private beach. Richie also posted a thank to all of her fans who had wished her a happy 20th birthday via social media over the weekend.

Such a Virgo A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Aug 24, 2018 at 4:20pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is allegedly hoping that Scott Disick will pop the question to her while they’re on vacation. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Richie wants a diamond ring so badly for her birthday, and that she’s been dropping hints left and right to Scott.

“Nothing would make Sofia Richie happier than getting an engagement ring from Scott for her birthday. Sofia is madly in love with him and really wants a huge ring to wear around and show off to all her friends that her and Scott are serious,” one source stated.

“She has been dropping plenty of hints in the last few weeks, and made it clear to Scott that they can have a long engagement. She is not even worried about getting married. She just wants that big diamond on her finger,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, is also currently vacationing in Mexico. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her girlfriends are spending time together in Cabo, and seemingly having a blast. The mother-of-three has been posting some of the fun to her social media account, and the paparazzi have been capturing a lot of her time in Mexico as well.