Kourtney Kardashian Gets Groped By BFF Steph Shepherd During Vacation In Mexico, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian is currently on vacation in Mexico with her girlfriends, and she has been displaying her rocking bikini body in an array of bathing suits during the trip, and it seems that her besties are noticing her toned physique.

According to an August 25 report by Radar Online, paparazzi caught the girls hanging out by the pool in Mexico, as Kourtney Kardashian sat on the ledge, and her best friend, Steph Shepherd grabbed her backside.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a metallic purple one piece bathing suit that showcased her assets, and Steph Shepherd seemingly couldn’t help but notice how good Kourt looked in the suit, so she had to check out her trim body for herself. Kardashian struck a pose as her friend patted her on the backside.

As many fans already know, Steph used to work for Kim Kardashian as her personal assistant. It was then that she struck up a friendship with Kourtney, and the two hit it off. Shepherd then left her job working for Kim, and has been partying with the Kardashian family ever since, with her closest friendship being with Kourt.

After the photos were released, Steph Shepherd posted them to her personal Instagram account, and captioned the snapshots, “Checkin on the goods.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only member of her family that is currently vacationing in Mexico. Kourt’s former boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, also spent time in Mexico to celebrate Sofia’s 20th birthday.

The couple are currently staying at Joe Francis’ home in Punta Mita, the same place where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons for a lavish vacations just last week. In addition, Scott and Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, are also said to be in Mexico with their father.

Sources previously told Hollywood Life that Sofia Richie was hoping to get an engagement ring from Scott Disick during their vacation for her birthday.

“Nothing would make Sofia Richie happier than getting an engagement ring from Scott for her birthday. Sofia is madly in love with him and really wants a huge ring to wear around and show off to all her friends that her and Scott are serious,” one source stated.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is taking her girls trip just days after her split from her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. It looks like the reality star is ready to move on from the romance, and needed a little help from her friends to refresh after the breakup.