Amazon’s Twitter ‘Ambassadors’ Rave About Warehouse Jobs, But They’re Not Fooling Everyone

Amazon has been put on blast for horrible working conditions, but a new team of 'ambassadors' on Twitter is here to convince you otherwise.

Recently, eagle-eyed Twitter users started noticing a strange phenomenon of Amazon “ambassadors.” And rather than describe the reported horrible working conditions at fulfillment centers, these accounts praise the company for its benefits, great working environment, and more. Sound fishy? You’re not the only one to think so.

It’s believed that there are at least 15 accounts, all with the same bio format of “[Job title] @ [Warehouse Location]. [Length of service] Amazonian. [List of things they like outside of work].” The cover photo is of the Amazon logo, and they all have their first names followed by “FC Ambassador,” detailed Complex.

The accounts all highly praise Amazon for many different things, engaging with other Twitter users and dispelling “myths” about the company. The ambassadors all love working for Amazon, and all know of the great benefits that the company has to offer. TechCrunch even noticed that three different accounts all spewed similar information about how Amazon pays 30 percent more than other retailers. The ambassadors are “proud” to work for the company, they love their “full health benefits,” and say the working conditions are “very good.”

For others, the whole thing just reeked of propaganda. For example, the Sun described it as a “creepy Twitter army” that’s trying to “clean up [Amazon’s] reputation.”

amazon literally has bot accounts that follow the same strict format now. dystopian [Name] – Amazon FC Ambassador ???? @AmazonFC[Name]

[Role] @ [Amazon location]. [X] year Amazonian. [Hobby], [Hobby], and [Hobby].

Following: 0

Registered in August 2018 pic.twitter.com/N66pfPZ8eR — Vanson (@slutaburger) August 24, 2018

Many Twitter users aren’t falling for it either, as one user said the following.

“It reads just like excerpts from the Human Resources and safety manuals. Person: How’s your job? Amazon FC Ambassador: It’s very well lit, thanks for asking.”

Hello! I work in an Amazn warehouse and in my building, the working conditions are not that bad – very clean and well lit. My safety and well being are a top priority for my managers. The benefits are great – full medical insurance from day one, 401K, stocks, etc. — Phil – Amazon FC Ambassador ???? (@AmazonFCPhil) August 19, 2018

Another user called out Amazon, saying the following.

“You need to try a little harder to make your FC Ambassador bots sound legitimate.”

Another Twitter account brought up the Amazon bracelets, which were patented in March to allow the company to monitor their employees’ hand movements.

Hey fellow Amazon FC Ambassador. Can you give me the script with all the things we can talk about? You know the one that says we can’t talk about the bracelets that “shock” us if we are going down the wrong way. Thanks bruh ???????? — Gay ????️‍???? – Amazon FC Ambassador (@QThePinkYoshi) August 24, 2018

Whether Amazon likes it or not, the company has been dogged by claims by their employees that they are treated badly. In particular, some have claimed that people urinate in trash cans because they are worried they would be gone too long if they tried to go to the bathroom. Others said that although they technically get breaks, that by the time they’re done waiting in line at the metal detectors, that their break is already over, detailed the Inquisitr.

Meanwhile, social media users speculate on whether the accounts are bots, or actually operated by people.

But if you were really interested in finding out what’s really happening at Amazon fulfillment centers, you can apparently go tour a warehouse. It’s easy enough to sign up, you can find a link on any ambassador Twitter page.