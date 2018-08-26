Lead Singer Of We Came As Romans, Kyle Pavone, Dead At 28

Fans mourn loss of young musician

Fans of the band We Came as Romans were stunned today by the tragic passing of lead singer Kyle Pavone, who was only 28. Pavone was hospitalized last weekend and apparently succumbed to unknown causes. His death was publicly announced today by the band via their social media accounts. In lieu of flowers, the band requests charitable donations and details are to come.

CNN reports that his publicist, Amy Sciaretto, confirmed the singer’s death. The band is represented by Atom Splitter PR.

“Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates,” the band said in their social media statement. “All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent.”

The metalcore band first burst onto the scene in Troy, Michigan, in 2005. There were many lineup changes as various members left for college and other bands. Pavone, a talented keyboardist and vocalist, joined the band as a replacement for former lead singer Chris Moore. With Pavone as lead singer and on keyboards, the band toured and released multiple EPs and full-length albums. Their 2013 album, Tracing Back Roots, hit No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart and reached all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Independent Albums Chart.

Rolling Stone reports that Pavone was transported to a Michigan hospital early on the morning of Sunday, August 19, 2018. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, and an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

His bandmates of more than 10 years are clearly devastated by his loss, publicly mourning the loss of their goofy friend who they say was always full of smiles. Pictures of Pavone performing over the years showcase a dynamic stage energy. You can see how engaging he was as a performer from the photos of his face and long limbs jumping in all sorts of positions.

His music will live on in all of We Came as Romans creations over the years, including their most well-known songs “Hope” and “I Knew You Were in Trouble.”

Pavone had been with the band since he was a teenager, and met and befriended several musicians along the way. They expressed their grief as well on Twitter, with laments and memories shared from band members of Beartooth and Our Last Night.

Pavone’s own last words on Twitter were lyrics from one of We Came As Romans songs, reading “Will i be remembered or will i be lost in loving eyes.”