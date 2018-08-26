Cody Talks ‘All In’ And WWE, Reveals The Main Event Is A Six-Man Tag Match Featuring Rey Mysterio

We are just days away from one of the largest independent wrestling events of all time, All In. Former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes formed All In with his friends, brothers Nick and Matt Jackson (The Young Bucks), and the trio used their own money to form the wrestling event. All In sold-out the Sears Center in Chicago, Illinois, in less than an hour. The event will air on Fite TV On September 1, and the pre-show will air on WGN at 6 p.m. EST. In this day and age, it’s unheard of for a wrestling event to sellout a building unless it’s ran by the WWE, and it’s equally rare for a television network like WGN to air an independent promotion’s pre-show.

In a recent interview with The Beat, Cody spoke on All In. Cody will challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, which is apropos given the fame his late father, Dusty Rhodes, had with that historic title. While fans are looking forward to that bout, in true booker-like fashion, Cody is not billing himself as the main event. Cody revealed to The Beat that the main event will be a six-man tag team match with The Golden Elite (Matt and Nick Jackson, Kota Ibushi) squaring off against Bandito, Fenix, and former WWE champion Rey Mysterio.

Cody explained that he thought about asking Kenny Omega to do the main event, but that was a lot to ask after his performance in New Japan Pro Wrestling’s G1 Tournament. He said that giving the main event to Rey Mysterio was a friendly nod because it was Mysterio who gave Cody Rhodes his first WWE WrestleMania match. In addition to that nod, Cody said he likes the six-man tag team main event at All In because, as a fan, he wants to see what they can all do together in the ring.

Some information about Saturday September 1st – All In – parking & security & entry information @Sears_Centre https://t.co/paCIQyn313 pic.twitter.com/38j1TP7TvY — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) August 24, 2018

As The Beat documented, Cody expressed how he was excited for the show, and he also pointed out how professional wrestling is still very popular outside of the WWE.

“So, I’m really excited for this show. For those who just follow social media and hear about Cody doing well, this is the chance for them to see what I am now. This is the most I’ve ever been polished and as close to the vision I had of myself when I was a kid who said I wanted to be a pro wrestler.

“Being able to have the match at All In involving the NWA World Championship, what Nick Aldis has done to breathe life into that title which was gone from our eyes. It shows how different this event is. WWE is wonderful but they don’t own pro-wrestling. The pro-wrestling ethos is still very much its own entity and this is our take on it.”

All In airs on September 1, 2018, at 7 p.m. EST on Fite TV.