Boredom is dangerous for Affleck

Ben Affleck is once again in rehab battling alcoholism but friends say that falling off the wagon is part of a pattern in his life. They say that when the actor is between projects, he starts drinking out of boredom.

PageSix says that Affleck’s destructive phase has come up several times in his life when he isn’t working.

“[Ben] has been battling demons for years. This relapse is a wake-up call.”

Affleck’s latest turn came about when he and Lindsay Shookus broke up.

“Ben’s issues with substance abuse seem to reach a destructive phase when he’s not working. His addiction doesn’t seem as powerful when he is working.”

Affleck wrapped a film with Anne Hathaway last month, and friends say he has too much free time on his hands.

“Ben has a substance abuse problem with alcohol, which has been on and off for a very long time; he’s been battling these demons for years. He’s currently in rehab, and it’s likely he’ll be in and out of treatment more times in the future. But the good news is that this doesn’t affect his work. He’s an Oscar-winning director, he’s well-liked in Hollywood, and there’s a lot of sympathy for him — he’s still working, people want to work with him.”

Friends say that luckily, Affleck is aware that he has a problem, and he’s not afraid to ask those close to him for help.

“Ben has never been afraid to ask for help, which shows growth from past years. He’s working to better himself and hopefully this was the wake-up call he needed. He goes to meetings every day. He’s never not out of a rehab. He is suffering, and thankfully he’s not afraid to ask for help. Rehab is a good thing.”

Affleck told fans on Facebook that he is an alcoholic, and sees no shame in admitting when you need help.

“Alcohol addiction [is] something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront… I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it.”

Alcoholism runs in Ben Affleck’s family, as he has publicly talked about his father having struggled with alcohol addiction throughout much of his life. But Tim Affleck says that he thinks that Hollywood is to blame for his son’s issues.

“Hollywood is a disgusting place! I’m not a big fan of the entertainment world. I know it’s taken its toll [on Ben].”