Russian Heiress Brags That Multi-Million Dollar Wedding Was Only To ‘P*** Off’ An Ex-Boyfriend

Irene Belenova enjoyed a multi-million dollar wedding, but now claims in a video seen on Instagram that she only did it to 'p*** off' her ex-boyfriend.

Irene Belenova has a super rich grandfather, who is a billionaire. Irene was married last January to Daniel Kenvey in a very elaborate ceremony, complete with performances from none other than Elton John and Mariah Carey. But now, she claims that it was all a ruse to get her ex-boyfriend back, detailed the Daily Mail. In a video uploaded to Instagram, Irene can be seen making this statement while holding what looks like a cocktail.

“I, Irene Belenova, only got married to p*** off my ex-boyfriend who I’m now back with. Everything worked out well.”

Her friends can be heard laughing in the background, as one called her “an icon!” It’s hard to know for sure what her grandfather must be thinking after he saw the video, considering he shelled out at least $4.5 million to ensure her big day would be as perfect as possible.

The wedding took place at the Landmark Hotel in London. Mariah Carey was flown in for around $3.2 million for a performance, while Sir Elton John charged around $1.3 million. DJ services were provided by Mark Ronson. Irene wore a designer dress by Ralph & Russo with a tremendous train, and her wedding cake was 10-tiered and stood around 9.8 feet tall. The cake alone cost a reported $128,000.

Russian heiress got married to get an ex-boyfriend back and it worked https://t.co/Jtjw1bG1Qm via @MailOnline £3.5million for Elton John and Mariah Carey to sing at her wedding. How bloody ludicrous. — Fully Peng (@BobbbyPeng) August 25, 2018

Irene’s grandfather, Valery Kogan, had an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion back in 2014. He owns the biggest airport in Eastern Europe, the Domodedovo Airport in Moscow. Not one to pinch pennies, he paid $100 million in 2013 to build a mansion in Israel that was inspired by the White House, reported Forbes. The project required seven villas to be demolished, and his neighbor is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the Daily Mail.

The custom mansion has gold leaves, giant gold-coated pillars, and other lavish details that had one real estate agent, Eynav Makmel, stating that “We’ve never seen such a huge investment in a house in Israel.”

Valery also bought a mansion with his wife Olga in Greenwich, Connecticut, that cost around $19.2 million in 2005. The mansion is 25,400-square-feet. He also bought a penthouse at Tel Aviv’s Herbert Samuel Promenade for $32.1 million.

Russian heiress planned wedding to get back at her ex https://t.co/97tQgiLWrm pic.twitter.com/TOvk94VyZw — Handcrafted Jade (@BuyMaori) August 26, 2018

Kogan has two children, one of which is daughter Darina Lozovsky, who is Irene’s mom. Darina is a high-profile lawyer. White & Case describes Darina as a “rainmaker and a strong U.S. lawyer who understands Russia.”

There’s little information available online about the man Irene married, Daniel Kenvey.