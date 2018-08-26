Bugatti Divo Sells Out Just One Day After Launch Despite $5.72 Million Price Tag

The all-new Bugatti Divo was officially unveiled on Friday at an event in Monterey, California, and while the supercar, as expected, carries a prohibitive price tag of $5.72 million, reports suggest that the Divo, which was launched with a limited production run, sold out less than 24 hours after its debut despite being far more expensive than its predecessor, the Chiron.

The Bugatti Divo got its name from French racing legend Albert Divo, who competed during the automaker’s original heyday in the 1920s and won several races in a Type 35 Bugatti, as recalled by Business Insider. Like the Chiron that arrived about two years prior, the Divo is powered by the same 1,500-horsepower, quad-turbo, 16-cylinder engine, but unlike its established counterpart, Bugatti’s latest model appears to be designed mainly for smooth cornering, rather than blazing straight-line acceleration.

The Divo weighs 77 pounds less and generates almost 200 additional pounds of downforce compared to the Chiron, but SlashGear noted that the newer car, which is limited to a top speed of 236 mph, is slightly slower than Bugatti’s previous flagship cars, including the 253 mph Veyron in 2005 and the 261 mph Chiron in 2016. The automaker did not release any information on the Divo’s estimated 0-60 mph time.

“The Divo has significantly higher performance in terms of lateral acceleration, agility, and cornering. The Divo is made for corners,” read a statement from Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann.

In terms of design elements, Business Insider wrote that the Bugatti Divo comes with some of the automaker’s signature aesthetic features, with its horseshoe-shaped front grille and side line among the most prominent similarities to previous models. SlashGear, however, pointed out that there were some noticeable differences in the rear, including the 3D-printed lights that are integrated into the rear grille.

“The Divo is a further example of our design philosophy ‘Form follows Performance’. In this case, the engineers and designers aimed to create a vehicle focusing on cornering speeds and lateral dynamics,” said Bugatti director of design Achim Anscheidt.

The Bugatti Divo comes in a two-color paint scheme specifically created for the vehicle, with some parts painted in Titanium Liquid Silver, and others in Divo Racing Blue. Despite selling at $5.72 million, which SlashGear noted is almost twice the $3 million base price of the Chiron, the car’s limited-edition run of only 40 units has already sold out as of this writing, which means interested buyers, regardless whether they can afford it or not, might have completely missed out on a chance to buy the ultra-rare supercar.