Meghan Markel Visited This Country Several Times Before Meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are quite the jet-setters. Their relationship has been marked by trips to exotic locales like Botswana, Zambia, and Norway. But there’s one country the Duchess of Sussex is more familiar with than her husband. According to the Sunday Express, the actress rang in 2016 in Iceland, a country that none of the royal children have visited before.

The former Suits actress captioned a photo on Instagram “You’re so pretty, and really nice too. Just my type.” She explored Hafnarfjordur a port town southwest of Reykjavik. It is the third most populous city in the country. The trip was the last solo trip Markle took before meeting Prince Harry. The pair returned to Scandinavia in 2017 when they went to Norway, where they took in the Northern Lights.

Iceland is known for its saunas, rich Viking history, and for being one of the most expensive places to travel to. Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have never traveled to the country. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to visit the country when she and her husband, Prince Phillip, met with the country’s then-president, Vigdis Finnbogadottir.

Markle was well-traveled before meeting Prince Harry. The 37-year-old has visited such places as Malta, Spain, Mexico, Italy, and Greece. In October, the pair will tour New Zealand, Fiji, and Australia, a country Markle has never ventured to.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 26: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex pose after the Sentebale Polo 2018 held at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on July 26, 2018, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple has tried to remain private regarding certain details about their lives and their honeymoon. According to Reader’s Digest, the pair has only told Queen Elizabeth and Prince William know where the power couple went.

A source close to the family said that “the most senior members of the royal household staff still have no idea where they went. It was very important that the newlyweds had a private honeymoon where they could be alone together out of the public eye.”

Though there was speculation that the pair visited Namibia, Prince Harry denied those claims. Canada had also been another possible destination, but those rumors were quickly debunked. As Harpers Bazaar claims, the couple took a trip to Italy and met up with George and Amal Clooney. Royal Correspondent Omid Scobie said: “I expect them to be in Balmoral later this week before returning to London ahead of their upcoming engagements, starting with the Hamilton performance in aid of Sentebale on August 29.”

The trip comes during an intense time for the couple, as Markle’s family has spent the last few months lambasting her and the royal family in the media. Last week, her father, Thomas Markle Sr., compared the royal family to Scientology, and said they were “cult-like.”