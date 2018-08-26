John McCain’s Family Expresses Their Thanks To Supporters, Grief Over Loss Of Husband And Father

Senator John McCain’s family is mourning the loss of the Arizona Senator after his death on Saturday from brain cancer. He was 81-years-old.

Yahoo reports that the family released a statement early Friday morning that McCain had surpassed the expectations of survival for glioblastoma, which is a fast-growing form of brain cancer. He was diagnosed last summer and has received treatment until Friday. The family announced that the Senator would be discontinuing treatment just a day before his death.

“The progress of the disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the family said in their statement.

On Saturday morning, Cindy McCain tweeted on behalf of the entire family.

“The entire McCain family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world. Thank you.”

Meghan McCain, the Senator’s daughter, wrote her own short and poignant tweet about her father’s passing. “I love you forever — my beloved father.”

Senator John McCain leaves behind three daughters, 51-year-old Sidney, 33-year-old Meghan, and 27-year-old Bridget, and two sons, 32-year-old John Sidney IV, and 30-year-old James. At the time of his death, he was married to Cindy McCain, his wife of 38 years. He was married to his first wife, Carol, from 1965 to 1980.

Read Meghan McCain's heartbreaking and uplifting tribute to her father, Sen. John McCain https://t.co/zn1aJs9wyE pic.twitter.com/Fb6OqZg3xR — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 26, 2018

Though Senator McCain’s political legacy will long be remembered as one of bi-partisanship and duty to country, his greatest legacy comes from his family. Time reports daughter Meghan McCain penned a touching tribute just hours after his death.

“All that I am is thanks to him. Now that he is gone, the task of my lifetime is to live up to his example, his expectations, and his love,” Meghan wrote of her father. “My father is gone, and I miss him as only an adoring daughter can. But in this loss, and in this sorrow, I take comfort in this: John McCain, hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on this earth.”

The family has thanked the public on several occasions for the outpouring of sympathy since Senator McCain’s diagnosis was first announced. Wife Cindy and daughter Meghan were vocal about the battle they were watching their husband and father undertake. They have often mentioned his courage and strength while fighting the disease, all while showing it themselves in the face of the American hero’s final battle with an enemy he just could not beat.

John McCain will be missed.