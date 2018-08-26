Pharmacist Richard Daniel Hiller Admits To Accepting Sexual Favors In Exchange For Drugs

Hiller managed to distribute about 20,500 oxycodone pills.

For most law abiding citizens, acquiring medication requires a visit to a doctor and a valid prescription, but Richard Daniel Hiller decided he’d try to change things up a bit.

Hiller, a 64-year-old licensed pharmacist in Maryland, has admitted to trading drugs for sex, according to reports from CBS Baltimore. The former pharmacist pleaded guilty on Friday, August 24, to knowingly filling fraudulent prescriptions for women who were willing to provide sexual favors in exchange for the pills.

In his plea agreement, Hiller says he made arrangement with several women between 2014 and 2017 to visit the Towson pharmacy he worked at on “numerous occasions” before the store opened so he could carry out his plan. He would take the women to the back of the pharmacy to have sex with them before filling their fake prescriptions.

Hiller went on to say that he sometimes provided pills to women without prescriptions in exchange for nude photos and videos.

On one occasion, he reportedly tried to grope and kiss a woman, but when she rejected his advances, he called her doctors to report her for attempting to fill multiple prescriptions, according to the plea agreement.

Officials report that while trying to cover his tracks with the fraudulent prescriptions, Hiller would fill in fake names or the names of other people for the women. Some of the women were reportedly addicted to painkillers and would even sell the pills to others to help maintain their addiction.

Hiller would also allow the women to fill more than one prescription before the required 30-day period was up. During the years this was going on, prosecutors say Hiller managed to distributed about 20,500 15mg oxycodone pills.

“Abuse of oxycodone and other pharmaceutical drugs is one of our most significant drug enforcement challenges. Those who divert pharmaceutical drugs for illegal purposes further the tragic cycle of addiction and the epidemic of opioid overdose deaths,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur.

Hiller is currently awaiting sentencing and could face “20 years in prison for distributing oxycodone and 20 years for conspiracy to distribute oxycodone,” CBS Baltimore reports.

U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander has scheduled Hiller’s sentencing for November 15, 2018.

The opioid epidemic continues to grow and is affecting millions of Americans. According to ABC News 5, funeral homes in Ohio have reported seeing a spike in business because of opioid overdoses.

“The drug, it changes you. Once you’ve started, even if you’re able to kick the addiction, you’re a different person,” David Moore, who runs the HB Moore Funeral Home in Akron, said.