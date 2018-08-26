Meghan McCain Pays Tribute To Father John McCain In Heart-Wrenching Post: ‘All That I Am Is Thanks To Him’

'I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning.'

Like countless other celebrities, Meghan McCain is remembering her late father, Senator John McCain.

Earlier today, news broke that McCain had lost his long battle with brain cancer at the age of 81. This coming Wednesday would have marked the politician’s 82nd birthday had he lived until then. And as news of his death has spread, many people are remembering John for the remarkable man that he was — including his daughter, Meghan McCain.

Earlier this evening, McCain took to her popular Twitter account to pay tribute to her father. In a lengthy post, Meghan remembered her father not only for what an incredible man he was, but also for what an incredible dad that he was.

“My father, United States Senator John Sidney McCain III, departed this life today. I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning. In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things.”

“He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live,” The View host wrote. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

The 33-year-old then went on to say that all that she is is thanks for her beloved father. And since her dad is no longer here, McCain says that she vows to live up to her father’s example, expectations, and love. Among many things, Meghan says that her father was a “great fire who burned bright,” and even though he is gone, his flame will live on in all of his family members.

And though Meghan says that the days without her father will not be the same since he’s gone, she does share that they will be “good” days. She also thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers for her late father.

“My father is gone, and I miss him as only an adoring daughter can. But in this loss, and in this sorrow, I take comfort in this: John McCain, hero of the republic and to his little girl, wakes today to something more glorious than anything on this earth,” she wrote. “Today the warrior enters his true and eternal life, greeted by those who have gone before him, rising to meet the Author of All Things: ‘The dream is ended: this is the morning.'”

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the 2008 presidential candidate died at 4:28 p.m. local time at his home in Arizona. The Senator was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in 2017 and had been receiving treatment on and off since the tumor was first discovered.

It was just yesterday that the McCain family released a statement informing the public that McCain had opted to stop receiving treatments for the tumor. Senator McCain is most well-known for being a war hero after spending five-and-a-half years as a POW when his plane was shot down over Hanoi.