Thieves Break Into Riding School For Disabled Students, Stab Pony With Sign Post

The Epsom Riding for the Disabled Association is meant to be an organization where disabled persons can have therapy and bond with horses. It’s scientifically proven to be beneficial and help with motor skills and emotional well-being.

Surrey Live reports, however, that some nefarious individuals broke into the association and caused harm to multiple ponies. The thieves gained access to the grounds via a fencing panel on August 14. Once in, an association spokesman said the burglars stabbed two ponies with a post from the electric fence, injuring them severely. Ponies Marigold, Buffy, and a third horse were all injured during the break-in.

Horrified by the harm caused to such a charitable organization, the community surrounding the Association pitched in to help. They raised money, sent gifts of support, including carrots, and in general offered support in ways the Association found incredibly touching. They updated the community on the horses’ conditions and said they are recovering and showing signs of their personalities and humor again.

A spokesman noted how appreciative the association was for the support.

“The overwhelming support and generosity from our local and the wider community has been amazing,” the spokesman said.

“The local church, equestrian suppliers, riding schools, local residents, businesses and the local media have all offered to raise funds for Epsom RDA.

“We have local residents coming into the yard with carrots and treats for the ponies, chocolate for our volunteers and donations of money.

“The kindness people have shown to Epsom RDA is helping our volunteers and riders to overcome the anger and frustration we feel regarding this mindless act of cruelty to our beloved ponies.”

Surrey Police are still investigating the burglary in Hook Road. It’s unclear what the thieves were after as nothing appears to have been stolen. A storage shed was broken into, but apart from the injuries to the animals and grounds, nothing else was amiss.

The injured ponies and horse have all been treated by a vet and are expected to recover from their wounds, but the community and riders at the association are naturally shaken and want answers as far as who could have caused this harm to the defenseless animals.

Surrey Police have requested that anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at the time of the incident to contact Police on 101 quoting PR/45180087498 or call Crimestoppers.