No, Mars Will Not Be Big Enough This Week To Appear As Two Moons In The Sky

If you're looking into the sky for two moons this week, you'll be staring for a long time.

Throughout each year, there are many wonders to be seen in the sky high above Earth as the universe provides some extremely beautiful sights. That could be an eclipse or a meteor shower or one of many constellations which can all only be seen at particular times and if everything lines up correctly. With that being said, there will not be a time this week where Mars can be seen in such a huge manner that it appears as if there are two moons in the sky.

It isn’t exactly something new as this internet hoax actually comes around every August and has for a number of years now.

An image has started being passed around on social media sites that shows Mars appearing in the sky and as big as the moon. According to the caption with the image, this visual is set to become visible to everyone on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, and make for an overly impressive night of sky gazing.

So many people have shared this image on Facebook or Twitter, and they’ve been hoping to see the amazing sight this week. Earth Sky hated to be the one to deliver some bad news to everyone, but this is not going to happen as it is simply another Internet hoax.

Mars big as the moon on August 27?https://t.co/pL8JnSq4mo Our biggest story this week – and every August – is the double moon hoax. This hoax has circulated every August since 2003. Will Mars look as big as the moon? Of course not. Imagine how terrifying that would be! pic.twitter.com/LWiUffrjgP — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) August 25, 2018

As you can see, that would be an incredibly amazing thing to see in the night sky, but it simply isn’t going to happen. The picture is nothing more than a photoshop job which has been circulated just about every August since 2003.

Yes, it’s a hoax that has been going around and keeps getting new life for the last 15 years.

Despite the fact that this has been proven as a hoax for a decade and a half, people continue to pass it around. It’s just another instance of people simply not looking into something further and getting the actual facts before sharing it for everyone to see on social media.

Aside from the fact that it is really cool to see the visual above, Mars being that close to Earth would actually be extremely frightening. Mars being that close to all of us would almost confirm that something of severely drastic proportions was coming to all mankind.

No, Mars will not soon appear as big as the moon in the sky. Full Report: https://t.co/rd0t4gV3bM pic.twitter.com/tVMvabLCf6 — snopes.com (@snopes) August 26, 2018

Mars does have a 15-year cycle which is peaking, and it is getting set to come close to Earth, but nowhere near that close. The double moon is something that would be mindblowing, amazing, terrifying, and out of this world, but it simply isn’t going to happen. If you’re heading out to look into the night sky on August 27, 2018, and you’re hoping to see a pair of moons, then you’re one of those who has fallen for the internet hoax again.