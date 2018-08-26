Camille Kostek Flaunts Messy Hair, Tan, And Freckles In New Photo On Instagram

Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, looks like she’s having the time of her life on vacation in St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. But as any woman knows, playing in the waves can do a number on your hair, even when you’re a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Kostek showed off some of the effects of her time at the beach on Instagram, posting a photo in which her hair looks particularly wind-tossed.

“Today’s look created by the ocean and the sun #salty.”

Her skin also looks tanned and her face is make-up free, highlighting the freckles on her nose and cheeks.

Her fans complimented her on the photo, praising her for the all-natural beachy look.

“It can’t get any better than this @camillekostek. You should frame this,” one person wrote. “Beach vibes. love your hair. Take me with you next time.”

Kostek has been a proponent of accepting your natural beauty for some time now. During her audition tape for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model search, she opened up about people discouraging her from modeling because she did not fit the height and weight criteria. She credited the Sports Illustrated swimsuit magazine for encouraging her to feel confident about her looks.

“Confidence is sexy,” she says during the video. “That’s what Sports Illustrated swimsuit stands for.”

She also sends messages about body positivity in the captions of her bikini photos as well.

“My @si_swimsuit Sunday show walk is dedicated to all of my #MiddleModels and all the mentors and agents I’ve met with over the years that told me I’d never walk runway,” she wrote under a photo of her walking the runway during Miami Swim Week. “Those are dangerous words in my mind because Watch Me. I’m not going to just talk the talk ladies, I came to walk the walk for you.”

Camille Kostek, a former cheerleader for the New England Patriots, has been in a relationship with their star tight end for some time now. Kostek previously revealed that they met after she resigned from the squad, as players and cheerleaders aren’t supposed to interact with each other.

The two are Instagram official. Kostek recently posted a photo of them together at the Patriots’ training camp. They have also shared photos of them vacationing together in Jamaica this year.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Gronk has also voiced his support for her modeling career in the caption of one of her Instagram photos.

“O baby, I would be considered a super plus size if I modeled and I’m damn sexy… own it, embrace it, be different, respect all types and just do you baby!!” he wrote under a photo of his girlfriend rocking the runway for Sports Illustrated.