Homeless Man, Johnny Bobbit, Jr., Back On The Street After Claiming GoFundMe Money Wasn’t Received

Bobbit says he fears the money was spent on pricey cars, vacations, and gambling.

In November of last year, Johnny Bobbit, Jr. used his last $20 to purchase gas for a woman who had found herself stranded on a deserted highway in Philadelphia.

The woman, Kate McClure, was so moved by the kind gesture that she posted the story to social media and created a GoFundMe campaign with her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, in order to raise money for Bobbit’s “second chance at life.” The feel-good tale quickly went viral and the campaign raised over $400,000, but it seems things may not have gone according to plan.

USA Today is reporting that despite raising more than enough money to help the former marine, Bobbit says he’s still living on the street, hungry, and now addicted to drugs. Bobbit has even hired a lawyer who say his client has not received most of the funds raised by McClure and D’Amico.

“From what I can see, the GoFundMe account raised $402,000 and GoFundMe charged a fee of approximately $30,000. Mark D’Amico and Kate McClure gave Johnny about $75,000. There should be close to another $300,000 available to Johnny,” Bobbitt’s lawyer, Chris Fallon, told CNN.

While speaking with CNN, Bobbitt said that the couple promised to help him purchase a home with the money raised, but instead arranged for him to live in a camper and parked it in their own driveway.

He says he fears the couple may have spent the money on pricey cars, vacations, and gambling.

However, the couple says they have not used the money, but are withholding the remaining sum for Bobbitt’s own good. They say that Bobbitt’s struggle with drug abuse has caused him to squander the money he was initially given.

“Giving him all that money, it’s never going to happen. I’ll burn it in front of him,” D’Amico said.

He went on to say the the money could be as dangerous to Bobbitt as “a loaded gun.”

The fundraising site has since released a statement saying they are aware of the matter and are currently investigating.

“When there is a dispute, we work with all parties involved to ensure funds go to the right place. We will work to ensure that Johnny receives the help he deserves and that the donors’ intentions are honored. GoFundMe always cooperates with Law Enforcement investigations,” a spokesperson for the site said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Johnny Bobbitt, Jr. served his country as an ammunition technician in the Marines. He also held jobs as a fireman and paramedic before falling on hard times and having to resort to living on the street.