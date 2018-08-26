Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her New ‘Baby’ On Instagram

Kim Kardashian has a brand new “baby.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her latest prized possession on Instagram this week.

According to an August 25 report by E! Online, Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, surprised his wife with a lavish neon green 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV. The vehicle is the same make and model of the two neon cars the couple rented during their recent trip to Miami for friend 2 Chainz’s wedding.

While in Miami last week, Kardashian matched her outfits to her rented cars, and now she can continue her neon trend with her very own Mercedes SUV. In addition, Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, has the exact same car in neon orange, and the two can now roll up in their matching cars in style.

“Oh my gosh, I just got out of the gym and was surprised by this new baby,” Kim stated on her Instagram story on Saturday while showing off the Mercedes parked in her driveway. “I loved it so much in Miami and kept on talking about it.”

“Oooh look who surprised me with this baby, you guys,” Kim Kardashian told her social media fans, filming Kanye West standing in the driveway admiring the family’s new vehicle as their son, Saint, is seen in his pajamas. “I got the truck of my dreams ’cause I was so excited in Miami. I’m so excited.”

Kardashian later filmed herself in Kylie Jenner’s driveway to show off their matching trucks. “When you just pull up to your sister’s house to say ‘Good morning,’ and you guys have matching neon trucks,” Kim said. “Alright Ky, where are we going? Where are we going? Where are we going today?”

Meanwhile, although Kim Kardashian has a new “baby” in her SUV, she and Kanye West may actually soon be welcoming a brand new family member. The couple are rumored to be considering having another baby via surrogate.

“They have absolutely talked about trying for another baby with the help of a surrogate, but nothing seems decided for sure. Chicago is still little, and they have time,” an insider told People Magazine.

However, Kim Kardashian is playing it coy about whether or not she and Kanye West will be having another baby in the near future. During a recent sit down with E! News, the reality star revealed that if she and her husband do discuss adding to their family, it will be a topic of conversation for fans to see during their reality series.

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I read something that it was, you know — none of that was true. We start filming season 16 [of Keeping Up with the Kardashians] next week, so if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show, but as of now, no,” Kim revealed.