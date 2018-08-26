Watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

Chelsea is undefeated so far in the English Premier League 2018-2019 season.

Chelsea is looking to continue their winning streak in the English Premier League 2018-2019 season in Sunday’s match against Newcastle United. Chelsea is unbeaten so far this season, winning 3-0 against Huddersfield two weeks ago, and 3-2 against Arsenal last Saturday. Newcastle is still looking for a victory this season, after losing 2-1 against Tottenham, and a goalless draw with Cardiff City.

According to The Independent, Chelsea is getting a boost from their new head coach Maurizio Sarri, as shown by their latest wins. Meanwhile, Newcastle’s coach Rafa Benitez is feeling the heat after the Cardiff draw, as winger Kenedy missed a penalty in injury-time. Benitez is also dealing with a three-game ban against Isaac Hayden, who received a red card during the Cardiff match while replacing injured player Javier Manquillo. DeAndre Yedlin, who was injured and not able to play during the Cardiff match, is expected to return in the match against Chelsea.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Newcastle United vs. Chelsea match, see the streaming information at the end of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 pm British Summer Time at the 52,354-seat St. James’ Park stadium in Newcastle upon Tyne on Sunday, August 26. In the United States and Canada, start time will be 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time.

Watch a preview of the Newcastle United vs. Chelsea English Premier League match in the video below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

Sky Sports reports that Eden Hazard is expected to start for Chelsea on Sunday, marking his first start for the club this season. Sarri expressed his confidence in Hazard and his desire to keep the player on the Chelsea squad.

“I am the coach of a very good team, a very great club, and so I think with such an important player I cannot sell without the possibility to buy another player at the same level. So I think Eden will stay with us for the whole season.”

To watch a live stream of Sunday’s Newcastle United vs. Chelsea English Premier League match, go to NBC Sports Live, or download the NBC Sports Live app for mobile devices and on set-top devices such as the Roku and Apple TV. The NBC Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

Viewers in the US can also watch Newcastle United vs. Chelsea via the live stream provided by fuboTV. Viewers are required to sign up with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial period.

In the UK, Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the SkyGo app for desktop, mobile, or tablet.