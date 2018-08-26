Jason Vs. Freddy Vs. Leatherface May Soon Be Possible, And ‘Texas Chainsaw’ Horror TV Series & Movies In Works

It’s nearly impossible to talk about classic horror movies without mentioning famed villains Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, and Leatherface. While Michael Myers is busy getting ready for the new Halloween sequel, the other iconic horror baddies may soon be sharing the same universe. In addition, more horror movies and a TV series centered on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre are reportedly in the works.

Bloody Disgusting recently reported The Texas Chainsaw Massacre news.

“We can exclusively report that Legendary Entertainment/Legendary Pictures are in the mix (I am stressing this hard) to develop not only a television series based on the original slasher masterpiece, but also more films. With or without Legendary, a series and more films are inevitable.”

With titles like American Horror Story, Castle Rock, The Walking Dead, and Penny Dreadful, horror television series are all the rave these days. Several TV series based on iconic horror movies have already been made, such as The Bates Motel and Scream, and as the Inquisitr reported, a Child’s Play series is also in the works. It now looks like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will join that trend.

Including all the reboots, a total of eight Chainsaw movies have been made, though with the poor reception of the last few, fans wondered if there was a future for Leatherface. Not only does it look like the horror franchise does indeed have a bright future, Bloody Disgusting also reported that Legendary was nearing a renewed distribution deal with Warner Bros. Pictures, the parent company of New Line Cinema.

As horror fans know, New Line Cinema is the home of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, and in 2009, they also distributed the Friday the 13th reboot. New Line Cinema was also the company that distributed the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. At one point or another, the film production studio had the rights to all three horror franchises, but not long enough to do a crossover between the trio of villains.

It looks like by 2019, New Line Cinema will once again be the home of Friday the 13th, as Bloody Disgusting documented. Not only does that mean that all three franchises may soon be sharing the same universe, but taking that fun scenario a step further, this also means that there is a great possibility that fans may finally see Leatherface, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger all square off.

Jason and Leatherface have met before in the comics, as well as Krueger meeting the chainsaw-wielding maniac, but never before have the three met each other on the big screen. In 2003, fans were treated to the Freddy vs. Jason film, and the horror movie has brought in a total of over $114 million in worldwide sales, as reported by Box Office Mojo. Judging by the fandom of the comics and the success of the 2003 crossover film, there is definitely a market for horror villains facing one another.

Various filmmakers have shown interest in bringing the three characters together on the big screen, but this wasn’t possible with different studios owning the rights to the horror franchises. However, if Legendary and Warner Bros. Pictures close the deal, fans may be celebrating a dream horror film featuring Jason, Freddy, and Leatherface sooner than later.