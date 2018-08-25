Donald Trump Has Spent One-Quarter Of His Presidency On The Golf Course

It’s no secret that Donald Trump loves to golf… but exactly how much he has during his Presidency may surprise many.

According to Newsweek, the President has spent 150 days of his Presidency at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. And since he has only assumed the office of the Presidency for 582 days, that means that he has spent roughly 25 percent of his career as President at his own golf club.

Additionally, out of the 582 days that Trump has been President, 193 days of those have been spent at other Trump properties. So, that’s 150 days at Trump National Golf Club and 43 more days at other Trump properties across the United States. That leaves 389 days that have not been spent at Trump properties.

The publication reported that out of the 150 days on the golf course bearing his own name, an estimated 110 of those days was actually spent golfing though the White House does not release that information to the public and it’s just an estimate.

“At this pace, the president will spend roughly 322 days on the course in a four-year term, vastly exceeding the 306 days Obama spent golfing during eight years in the Oval Office,” the publication says.

On a number of occasions when Barack Obama was President, Donald Trump would tweet and insinuate that Obama wasn’t doing his job because he was on the golf course.

“Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter,” Trump tweeted in October of 2014.

And again in December of 2014, he gave Obama flak for an interview on Twitter.

“Obama has admitted that he spends his mornings watching @ESPN. Then he plays golf, fundraises & grants amnesty to illegals.”

According to the Washington Post, Trump tweeted about Barack Obama playing golf at least 38 times when Obama was President of the United States. And while Trump was campaigning he also made a few mentions about his golf game. At one point, he said that he didn’t want to play golf during a visit to Scotland.

“I do not want to play golf — I do not want to hold a golf club because I don’t want the dishonest media to portray me as someone who was going over to play golf in the middle of a campaign.”

Furthermore, during a rally in 2016 in Loudon County, Virginia, Trump told the crowd that he wasn’t going to be spending a lot of time on the course if he was elected.

“Because I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go play golf. Believe me. Believe me folks,” he said.

This past July, the Washington Post estimated that Trump has cost American tax payers upwards of $72 million though the figure has yet to be confirmed.