Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Have Family Time At The Beach With Silas In The Netherlands

It's a fun time at the beach for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, along with son Silas.

It is all about family time for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, as noted in a sweet photo that was shared on social media. The snap was taken as they were walking on a sandy beach in the Netherlands with their 3-year-old son, Silas.

It was a picture-perfect day as the family-of-three strolled along the beach taking in the gorgeous view. Biel posted the photo on Instagram on Friday depicting a fun and relaxing day together. Silas walked in between his parents in a green hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. His daddy had on matching gray shorts with a pair of camouflage capris underneath and a white jacket. Biel had on a pair of denim shorts and a white long-sleeved top. All three of them are walking barefoot enjoying the sand between their toes.

The Sinner actress shared her thoughts about being in the Netherlands. By the sounds of it, she is enjoying every moment of her travels with her family.

“Do we look European? Because we sure feel European! Summer, please never end… thank you #MOTWtour for such an incredible adventure.”

They are there as part of her husband’s Man of the Woods tour. He is finishing up the European leg of the tour and then will be heading back to the U.S. for dates that run through January. It has been a fun time for all three members of the family.

Just recently, Jessica Biel spilled that being totally devoted to her marriage to Justin Timberlake is her biggest priority, and vice versa. People reported that she appeared on the Today Show talking to Savannah Guthrie on how they both work hard on their relationship, and being able to travel together as a family is also what helps to keep them solid. She is thankful that she and Silas are able to travel the world with the “Say Something” singer while he is touring.

“It is fun to be on the road. You feel like a wild group of gypsies and you’re all in this together. You’re seeing so many new places and I think it’s amazing for our son because he’s hearing new languages. We’re talking about different countries, the names of different countries, what he likes, what he’s seen.”

Justin has also been posting various photos of he and Jessica from European cities, including London, Zurich, and Paris. A couple days ago, he shared a picture of himself pedaling a bike along the streets of the Netherlands. It appears that the fun continues for this couple and their adorable son.