Watch Fulham Vs. Burnley Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

Both teams are winless so far in the English Premier League 2018-2019 season.

Fulham and Burnley are both looking to secure their first win in the English Premier League 2018-2019 season in Sunday’s match. Fulham has lost both of their matches so far, and Burnley was defeated 3-1 by Olympiakos in their Europa League match this past Thursday

According to Real Sport, all eyes will be on Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is the most expensive striker signed to an English Premier League team this summer. He is expected to have a tough match up with Burnley center-back James Tarkowski.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Fulham vs. Burnley match, see the streaming information at the end of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. British Summer Time at Craven Cottage stadium in Fulham, London, on Sunday, August 26. In the United States and Canada, start time will be 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

BBC reports that Burnley is expected to make several changes to their lineup following Thursday’s loss to Olympiakos. After not appearing in this most recent match, Aaron Lennon, Ashley Westwood, Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, and Joe Hart might all return to the pitch in Sunday’s match.

Watch a preview of the Fulham vs. Burnley English Premier League match in the video below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

The Independent reports that Sunday’s match will be a critical one for Burnley right-back Matt Lowton. In last weekend’s Burnley vs. Watford match, in which Burnley suffered a 3-1 defeat, Lowton had one of his poorest performances as a member of the Burnley squad. An error by Lowton allowed Watford midfielder Will Hughes to take possession of the ball, resulting in their third goal of the match.

On Sunday, Lowton will be challenged by Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Andre Schurrle. On the Fulham side, Maxime Le Marchand will continue to fill in for injured player Tim Ream, with Le Marchand showing a very strong performance so far this season.

To watch a live stream of Sunday’s Fulham vs. Burnley English Premier League match, go to NBC Sports Live, or download the NBC Sports Live app for mobile devices and on set-top devices such as the Roku and Apple TV. The NBC Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch Fulham vs. Burnley via the live stream provided by fuboTV. Viewers are required to sign up with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial period.