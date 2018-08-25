Amber Rose Flaunts Fit Bikini Body After Plastic Surgery And Weight Loss

'I love to eat and I don’t believe in denying myself, so I have to work out.'

Former stripper Amber Rose flaunted her fit bikini body on Instagram months after her breast-reduction plastic surgery and summer weight loss.

In one photo, Amber sizzles in a tropical-colored swimsuit that spotlights her bombshell curves. In another selfie, Rose dons a pink bikini top while promoting a diet shake that she’s paid to endorse.

Rose, the former girlfriend of rap superstar Kanye West, is in the best shape of her life, thanks to diet, exercise, and plastic surgery.

From Size 36H To 36DDD

The busty Amber capitalized on her large breasts for years while working as a stripper and model.

But once she pivoted away from stripping, Rose said her heavy breasts became a liability due to the chronic back pain they caused, so in January, 2018, she decided to undergo a three-hour breast reduction procedure.

Amber went from a size 36H bra cup to a 36DDD and couldn’t be happier, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“I was scared that I wouldn’t feel sexy anymore, but it got to the point where I literally was in pain,” Rose told People. “It was almost as if I had like a heavy backpack on my chest.”

Amber said her massive chest also kept her from being able to exercise properly and made her self-conscious about what she wore.

“My boobs slowed me down,” she said.

While many strippers and TV stars get plastic surgery to enlarge their bustline, Amber was born with large breasts, which were a burden when she was younger.

“I got my boobs when I was 14,” Rose said. “They definitely made me look older when I was a teenager, and also, I felt it made me look heavier as well because they were so big. They weren’t implants or anything like that, so my back was hurting me.”

Rose said she feels liberated because she no longer has to worry that her breasts will spill out if she wears a tank top.

“Now when I’m running out the door, I don’t have to search for the right bra to fit within the shirt or to match the color of the shirt so it doesn’t show and look gaudy,” Amber said.

In addition to her breast-reduction surgery, Amber also got cellulite-removal laser treatments.

To stay in shape, Rose follows a portion-controlled diet and works out several days a week, combining cardio exercise, yoga, light weightlifting, and calisthenics.

“I love to eat and I don’t believe in denying myself, so I have to work out,” Amber said. “I usually put on my iPod and run on the treadmill for an hour a few days a week.”