Watch Watford Vs. Crystal Palace Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

Watford looks to continue their 3-0 winning streak in the 2018-2019 English Premier League season.

Watford is looking to continue their winning streak in the English Premier League 2018-2019 season in Sunday’s match against Crystal Palace. Watford is unbeaten so far this season, winning 3-1 in an away match against Burnley, and with a 2-0 victory against Brighton.

According to The Guardian, Watford has not had as much luck in their previous matchups against Crystal Palace. Out of their past 16 matches against Crystal Palace, Watford has claimed only two wins. Javi Gracia, head coach of Watford, is expected to continue with the lineup that has been so successful thus far in the 2018-2019 season, although rumors online suggest that Nathaniel Chalobah and Gerard Deulofeu may return in Sunday’s match, as reported by Football London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Watford vs. Crystal Palace match, see the streaming information at the end of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. British Summer Time at Vicarage Road stadium in Watford on Sunday, August 26. In the United States and Canada, start time will be 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Independent reports that Crystal Palace’s manager, Roy Hodgson, is going to switch up a few problematic positions in Sunday’s match. Christian Benteke, a striker for Crystal Palace, did not measure up during their recent 2-0 match loss against Liverpool. He may be replaced in Sunday’s game by Jordan Ayew, Max Meyer, or Alexander Sørloth. Hodgson also needs to find a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is currently on a one-game ban after receiving a red card in the Liverpool match.

Watch a preview of the Watford vs. Crystal Palace English Premier League match in the video below, courtesy of NBC Sports.

There is an unusual controversy in the upcoming Watford vs. Crystal Palace match, involving the Watford mascot, Harry the Hornet. BBC reports that Hodgson has warned the mascot against repeating a “disgraceful” provocation of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. During a Boxing Day match in 2016, Harry the Hornet took a dive in front of Zaha, mocking him for being booked for diving earlier in the game. Former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce previously spoke out about the incident, saying that Harry the Hornet was “out of order.” Hodgson has since come to Zaha’s defense, and issued a statement ahead of Sunday’s match.

“If you’re asking me whether Harry the Hornet, who I presume is the mascot, should dive in that way, I think it’s disgraceful, because that’s not what football matches are about. And certainly if it’s provoking the crowd into looking for something that’s not there, it should be stopped.”

To watch a live stream of Sunday’s Watford vs. Crystal Palace English Premier League match, go to NBC Sports Live, or download the NBC Sports Live app for mobile devices and on set-top devices such as the Roku and Apple TV. The NBC Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch Watford vs. Crystal Palace via the live stream provided by fuboTV. Viewers are required to sign up with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial period.

In the U.K., Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via the SkyGo app for desktop, mobile, or tablet.