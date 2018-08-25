‘Boy Meets World’ Stars Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, Ryder Strong & Will Friedle Recreate 1990s Cast Photo

The stars of the classic sitcom are celebrating the show's 25th anniversary.

Boy Meets World just had a reunion—and it was a good one. Four members of the original cast of the beloved 1990s teen sitcom recently reunited at Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con where they posed in a familiar position in a remake of a famous set photo taken back in the day.

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence in the classic sitcom, posted an Instagram photo of herself posing with her longtime Boy Meets World castmates, Ben Savage, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong, who played Cory Matthews, his brother Eric Matthews, and his best friend Shawn Hunter on the series, respectively.

The Instagram post features a throwback image of the four co-stars in the ’90s during the height of the show’s run, with a copycat image below it of them huddling together in the same position in the present day.

“We hate each other,” Fishel joked in the caption.

Ryder Strong also shared the cast photo to Instagram with the caption, “Still rocking the muppet mouth #wizardworld.”

Boys Meets World made its debut on ABC in 1993 and ran for seven seasons, from 1993 to 2000, as part of the network’s popular TGIF lineup. The hit show chronicled the life of Cory Matthews and his entourage through their middle school, high school, and eventually college years. By the series end, Cory and his childhood sweetheart Topanga were married.

You can see the sweet Boy Meets World reunion photo next to the cast’s original pose in Fishel’s Instagram post below.

Boy Meets World may have ended in 2000, but fans saw the cast reunite in 2014 for the Disney Channel reboot/spin-off Girl Meets World, which ran for three seasons and featured appearances from all four of the actors as they reprised their original roles. In the new series, middle school teacher Cory and his wife Topanga were raising their 13-year-old daughter, Riley (Rowan Blanchard), while living in New York. Sabrina Carpenter played Riley’s bestie Maya on Girl Meets World.

The series finale episode of Girls Meets World served as a de facto Boy Meets World cast reunion. The episode, titled “Girl Meets Goodbye,” featured the most epic gathering of Boy Meets World cast members in the history of the sequel series. Will Friedel, William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Anthony Tyler Quinn (Mr. Turner), William Russ (Alan Matthews), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), Lee Norris (Stuart Minkus), and Danny McNulty (Harley Keiner) all appeared in the show’s final episode in 2017.