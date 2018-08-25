NWO Releases Huge Video & Announcement, Hulk Hogan Gets Heat With WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Per ‘No Holds Barred’

While fans are loving the NWO video of Hall, Nash, and Hollywood Hogan, Vince McMahon is reportedly not a fan.

For the last several weeks, former WWE superstar Hulk Hogan has been teasing an NWO reunion. The WWE reinstated Hulk Hogan into the Hall of Fame in July, but just over a month later, the former wrestler already has heat with Vince McMahon, according to the No Holds Barred podcast. The supposed heat between Vince McMahon and Hogan has to do with the promos Hulk has been making regarding an NWO reunion.

Hogan recently posted a video on Twitter donning an NWO shirt and cut a brief promo, and in another video, he was joined by original NWO members Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. On August 4 at the National Sports Collectors Convention, “The Hulkster” addressed his fans and said that there will be a huge NWO announcement on October 27. At HulkHogan.com, a clock is shown counting down to October 27 with a statement signed by Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

“Something big is coming and it’s going to be 2 sweet brother.”

The WWE holds the copyright of the NWO, and according to No Holds Barred, Hogan’s tease of the legendary faction reuniting has nothing to do with the WWE. Some people are speculating that it will have to do with the independent wrestling event in November, WrestleCade, while others think it has to do with a separate wrestling event that will take place sometime next year. Joe Peisich of No Holds Barred said that these NWO announcements are Hulk Hogan going into business for himself.

Little preview for all of you nWo-ites. Breaking news soon brother. Hollywood HH https://t.co/zCdhMaKKL9 pic.twitter.com/bOwjsypPxe — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 24, 2018

As Ringside News transcribed, WWE insider Brad Shepherd of No Holds Barred described the situation.

“Hulk Hogan, he’s got a little heat. Vince McMahon is not overly pleased with his little going into business for himself so to speak with the nWo.”

October 27th biggest day ever,history will be made again in the world of wrestling, 2Sweet HollyWoodHogan 4 Life — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 5, 2018

If Hogan getting heat with McMahon over the NWO is true, and it should be noted that the WWE does have a storied history protecting their copyrights, it is yet another reason why Hogan may not be making a full WWE return. WWE ousted Hulk Hogan from the Hall of Fame in 2015 after a video surfaced of the former wrestler saying racist comments about black people. Following the WWE’s announcement of Hogan being reinstated, Hulk met with the locker room before Extreme Rules to apologize to them for embarrassing the company.

As the Inquisitr reported, Titus O’Neal, Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods, all of whom are black, did not feel the apology was sincere. The four superstars felt that Hogan emphasized he was at the wrong place at the wrong time, rather than focusing his apology on the racist words that he said.

Hulk Hogan recently explained what he said to the locker room at Extreme Rules, and as the Inquisitr documented, it may have made things worse. The WWE Hall of Famer told Bill Apter on The Apter Chat that if you’re a wrestler and you don’t understand his apology, then you don’t understand the brotherhood of wrestling. All of this controversy stems from a sex tape that was released of the former wrestler, and Hulk Hogan was heard in the video making racist comments about his daughter’s then boyfriend, who is black, as the New York Post reported.

“I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f**k some n**ger, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n**ger worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. F**king N**ger.”

Given that many people feel Hulk Hogan’s apologies for his racist words have not been sincere, and now the rumor that he has heat with Vince McMahon over the NWO announcement, many wrestling pundits feel it’s doubtful that “The Hulkster” will appear on WWE programming anytime soon.