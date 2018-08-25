‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victoria’s World Crumbles

The weight of the secret starts to cave in on Victoria.

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video brings a fight for survival as the women desperately try to protect their secret while Rey works to uncover their evil deed.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) blew into Genoa City recently, and he has questions. He also has some type of trouble with his brother Arturo (Jason Canela). However, the big thing on his mind is the answer to the question “what happened to J.T. Hellstrom?”

He’s undoubtedly putting two and two together, and he’s narrowed in on Sharon (Sharon Case), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). He knows they had something to do with J.T.’s disappearance, and now it’s just a matter of piecing together the entire puzzle to find out exactly what happened.

Meanwhile, Victoria is struggling. After all, J.T. was the father of her child, and her child misses his dad, which clearly weighs on her conscience. Plus, J.T. had other children and another ex-wife, too. Both Victoria and Nikki are suffering the effects of the stress of hiding their wrongdoing. While Nikki has Nate (Brooks Darnell) to help keep her healthy, Victoria’s health deteriorates quickly as the anxiety of keeping the secret physically punishes her.

As curiosity lingers, the truth begins to reveal itself. Don’t miss the confrontation we’ve all been waiting for this week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/chtMfHlUa5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 24, 2018

In all this, both Sharon and Phyllis have other things going on in their lives. Sharon’s planning her wedding to Nick (Joshua Morrow) while Phyllis is trying to save her relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson) despite her daughter, Summer’s (Hunter King) interference. Plus, Phyllis is keeping the lid on another secret — her sleeping with Nick. Even so, they also have a vested interest in keeping their part in what happened to J.T. secret, so they’ll work with Victoria and Nikki to keep it all under wraps.

Unfortunately for the women, Victoria is near her limit, and it’s just a matter of time before she cracks. With Rey pushing her hard for answers, her tenuous grip on sanity and health fades quickly, and Victoria is about to lose it all. That leaves Sharon, Phyllis, and Nikki rushing to figure out how to fill in the cracks before the whole thing busts wide open.

Plus, there’s the added danger that Rey may be dangerous because they have no clue who he really is or why he wants all these details about J.T.’s whereabouts. Altogether, they’re in for a wild ride next week as their secrets come close to exploding in their faces.

