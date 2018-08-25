Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Settle Divorce After Ben Checks Into Rehab, Per ‘TMZ’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have settled all of the details of their divorce. The couple, who split back in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2017, are said to have completed their divorce settlement after a very dramatic week for their family.

According to an August 25 report by TMZ, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were close to finalizing their divorce before Ben checked into rehab earlier this week.

As many fans already know, Affleck had fallen off the wagon again after completing two prior rehab stints. The actor was spotted looking disheveled and having a large alcohol shipment delivered to his home in the days before heading to rehab. It is reported that Garner had organized an intervention for her estranged husband, and even drove him to rehab herself.

Now, their divorce is completely ready to go, and the couple will reportedly have the final settlement filed with the court as soon as Affleck gets out of rehab.

Sources tell the outlet that the divorce took so long to settle due to the fact that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner didn’t sign a prenup. The couple were married for 12 years and share three children together, which means that all of their earnings and assets from their marriage had to be divided.

A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on Feb 24, 2013 at 6:29pm PST

Meanwhile, they will reportedly share joint custody of their three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. The former couple allegedly feel it’s better to shift custody back and forth between themselves in relation to their work schedules and other commitments.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ben Affleck had been struggling with addiction issues for quite awhile before finally checking into rehab. However, the actor allegedly knew he needed to get help, and after his intervention wholeheartedly agreed to seek treatment.

“Ben has been struggling, and it got to a point where he wanted help and knew he needed help,” an insider told Us Weekly Magazine this week, adding that “Jen has always been there for Ben,” despite their divorce filing.

In addition, the source revealed that the divorce proceedings were further stalled by the fact that Jennifer Garner wanted to give Ben Affleck time to work on getting healthy, sober, and happy, and is said to be in no rush to finalize the end of their marriage.

“Jen wanted to give Ben the time and opportunity to work on his health and sobriety. She isn’t in a rush… She wants what’s best for the kids,” the insider said of the reason for the prolonged divorce proceedings.